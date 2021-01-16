Difference between revisions of "Elvis Ruzani"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Elvis Ruzani ''' was elected to Ward 42 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 11 760 votes.

In '''July 2018''', Elvis Ruzani was elected to Ward 42 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 11 760 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 42 Harare Municipality with 11 760 votes, beating David Nhete of Zanu PF with 7116 votes, Dzidzai Chiyamudungwe, independent with 490 voters, Kudzai George Mandangu of BZA with 240 votes, Moses Mukwesha of PRC with 239 votes, Mollen Garapo of NCA with 234 votes, Fiona Jonas of CODE with 223 votes and Zivengwa Tafireyi of ZDU with 201 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]