Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni–Entumbane"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Emakhandeni–Entumbane''' is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Province. ==Government== In the '''2013''' Elections, (see...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 06:58, 8 December 2022

Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:

Total 9 203 votes

Infratsructure

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Emakhandeni–Entumbane&oldid=121621"