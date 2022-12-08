Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni–Entumbane"
'''Emakhandeni–Entumbane''' is a constituency of [[Parliament]]. It is a combination of suburbs in [[Bulawayo]]
'''Emakhandeni–Entumbane''' is a constituency of [[Parliament]]. It is a combination of suburbs in [[Bulawayo ]].
Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:
- Dingilizwe Tshuma of MDC–T with 5 326 votes or 57.87 percent,
- Judith Mkwanda of Zanu PF with 1 974 votes or 21.45 percent,
- Christabell Sibutha of MDC–N with 1 104 votes or 12.00 percent,
- 3 others with 799 votes or 8.68 percent.
Total 9 203 votes