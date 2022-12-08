Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni–Entumbane"

Pindula

'''Emakhandeni–Entumbane''' is a constituency of [[Parliament]]. It is a combination of suburbs in [[Bulawayo]] Province.  
'''Emakhandeni–Entumbane''' is a constituency of [[Parliament]]. It is a combination of suburbs in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].  
  
 
==Government==

Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:

Total 9 203 votes

Infratsructure

Emakhandeni Secondary School.

