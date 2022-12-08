Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni–Entumbane"

'''Emakhandeni–Entumbane''' is a constituency of [[Parliament]]. It is a combination of suburbs in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province ]].

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:

Dingilizwe Tshuma of MDC–T with 5 326 votes or 57.87 percent,

Judith Mkwanda of Zanu PF with 1 974 votes or 21.45 percent,

Christabell Sibutha of MDC–N with 1 104 votes or 12.00 percent,

3 others with 799 votes or 8.68 percent.

Total 9 203 votes

Infratsructure

Emakhandeni Secondary School.

