Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni–Entumbane"

==Infratsructure==
[[Category:Places]]
Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:
- Dingilizwe Tshuma of MDC–T with 5 326 votes or 57.87 percent,
- Judith Mkwanda of Zanu PF with 1 974 votes or 21.45 percent,
- Christabell Sibutha of MDC–N with 1 104 votes or 12.00 percent,
- 3 others with 799 votes or 8.68 percent.
Total 9 203 votes