Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni–Entumbane"

==Infratsructure==
[[Emakhandeni Secondary School]]. <br/>
* [[Emakhandeni Secondary School]]. <br/>
* [[Entumbane Secondary School]]. <br/>
==Events==
* [[1980 Entumbane Uprising]]. <br/>
* [[1981 Entumbane Uprising]]. <br/>
  
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 07:12, 8 December 2022

Emakhandeni–Entumbane is a constituency of Parliament. It is a combination of suburbs in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Emakhandeni–Entumbane returned to Parliament:

Total 9 203 votes

Infratsructure

Events

