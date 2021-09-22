Pindula

Schools [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Emakhandeni Secondary School''' is in the western suburbs of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' 2205 Huggins Rd, Emakhandeni Drive, Emakhandeni, [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 09 521182, 09 527765. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Revision as of 13:41, 22 September 2021

Emakhandeni Secondary School is in the western suburbs of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 2205 Huggins Rd, Emakhandeni Drive, Emakhandeni, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 521182, 09 527765.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

