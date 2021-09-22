Difference between revisions of "Emakhandeni Secondary School"
'''Emakhandeni Secondary School''' is in the western suburbs of [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
Emakhandeni Secondary School is in the western suburbs of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==

Emakhandeni Secondary School is in the western suburbs of Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 2205 Huggins Rd, Emakhandeni Drive, Emakhandeni, Bulawayo.
Telephone: 09 521182, 09 527765.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.