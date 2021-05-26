[[File:Emilia Njovana.jpg|thumb|Emilia Njovana]] Captain '''Emilia Njovana''' is Zimbabwe's first female and black commercial pilot. She was educated at Monte Cassino Girls High, a Catholic Mission School in Macheke.

Background

She once implored the need for Air Zimbabwe to utilise its facilities to training upcoming pilots as failure by the national airline saw many aspiring pilots train outside the country. Captain Emilia Njovana told the committee that Air Zimbabwe had failed to utilise training facilities at Charles Prince Airport leading to a massive shortage of pilots. “Brilliant young people are leaving the country to train elsewhere while the company is failing to utilise its training school,” Njovana added.[1]









