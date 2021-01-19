Emily Mumbengegwi was the wife of Zanu-PF politician Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

She was born Emily Charasika.

She died on 19 January 2021. Reports suggested that she succumbed to COVID-19. In a statement, Simon Khaya Moyo described Emily Mumbengegwi as an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility in her lifetime. The statement read:

The revolutionary ZANU PF Party led by His Excellency the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa learnt with a deep sense of grief, shock and sadness on the passing on this morning of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi wife to the Party’s Secretary for External Relations, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who is also a member of the Politburo.

The revolutionary Party wishes to express Its deepest condolences to the Mumbengegwi and the Charasika families on this sad loss.

The loss of a wife and mother deprives the family of a comforter and a pillar of strength. It creates a deep void which is eternally irreplaceable.

Mai Mumbengegwi was an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility as she ably supported her husband in service to the nation.

As we mourn her departure, we derive solace from her exemplary and selfless deeds which endeared her to the family and society.

May her dear soul anchor and rest in eternal peace.