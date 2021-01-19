|description= Emily Mumbengegwi was the wife of Zanu-PF politician Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. She died on 19 January 2021.

There were fears that TIMB would be hamstrung from impartially performing its role should Tianze be found on the wrong side of the law because of these relationships.<ref name="S"/>

Emily received loans worth over US$540 000: US$205 000 in 2012/2013, US$160 000 in 2013/2014, and US$175 000 in 2014/2015.

The two reportedly received a cumulative US$1 million in loans for their tobacco operations. There were suggestions that this was a severe breach of corporate governance that not only made their role as regulators debatable but also resulted in mistrust in the industry.

Emily Mumbengegwi and [[Monica Chinamasa]] who was then chairperson of TIMB entered into an improper relationship with Chinese tobacco contractor, Tianze Tobacco Company, which provided them with farming inputs.

In 2011 she was appointed a board member in the [[Tobacco Industry Marketing Board]] (TIMB).<ref name="S">Darlington Musarurwa and Africa Moyo, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/tobacco-board-in-the-dock TOBACCO BOARD IN THE DOCK:], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: April 5, 2015, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref> In 2017 she was part of the twelve-member board that was appointed to the [[Cold Storage Company]] (CSC).<ref name="ZS">[https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit-m-nepotism-dogs-cold-storage-company-board-appointments/ Nepotism dogs Cold Storage Company board appointments], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: May 5, 2017, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>

Emily Mumbengegwi was the wife of Zanu-PF politician Simbarashe Mumbengegwi. She died on 19 January 2021.

Death

She died on 19 January 2021. Reports suggested that she succumbed to COVID-19. In a statement, Simon Khaya Moyo described Emily Mumbengegwi as an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility in her lifetime. The statement read:

The revolutionary ZANU PF Party led by His Excellency the President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa learnt with a deep sense of grief, shock and sadness on the passing on this morning of Mrs Emily Mumbengegwi wife to the Party’s Secretary for External Relations, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who is also a member of the Politburo. The revolutionary Party wishes to express Its deepest condolences to the Mumbengegwi and the Charasika families on this sad loss. The loss of a wife and mother deprives the family of a comforter and a pillar of strength. It creates a deep void which is eternally irreplaceable. Mai Mumbengegwi was an epitome of fortitude, resilience and an oasis of humility as she ably supported her husband in service to the nation. As we mourn her departure, we derive solace from her exemplary and selfless deeds which endeared her to the family and society. May her dear soul anchor and rest in eternal peace.