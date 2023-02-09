Pindula

Emma Muzondiwa is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Women's Quota Midlands constituency.
+
'''Emma Muzondiwa''' is an [[MDC]] politician who was elected to [[parliament]] in '''2013''' as a woman’s proportional member for [[Midlands Province]].
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Emma Shanziwe Muzondiwa was born on 10-May-62 in [[Gweru]].  
+
'''Born:''' on 10 May 62 in [[Gweru]]. <br/>
  
| [[Angela Tofa]] || '''Emma Muzondiwa''' || '''[[Anastancia Ndhlovu]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Lillian Hundivenga]] || '''[[Teti Banda]]''' || '''[[Tariro Mtingwende]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Angeline Khumalo]] || [[Muchaneta Mpofu]] || '''[[Philina Zhou]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Stella Chazuza]] || [[Lina Muza]] || '''[[Tionei Melody Dziva]]'''
 +
|-
 +
| [[Vonai Sibanda]] || [[Emilia Chamunogwa]] || [[Perseviarence Zhou]]
 +
|-
 +
| [[Esther Chigwikwi]] || [[Jesca Bheka]] || [[Vongai Zengeya]]
 
|}
 
|}
  
==Political career==
+
'''Muzondiwa''' joined the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)|MDC - T]] at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.
Muzondiwa joined the MDC - T at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.
+
 
 +
==Events==
  
 +
==Further Reading==
  
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
  
  
Line 110: Line 125:
  
 
 +
Emma Muzondiwa
BornEmma Shanziwe Muzondiwa
(1962-05-10) May 10, 1962 (age 60)
Gweru
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyMDC - T


Emma Muzondiwa is an MDC politician who was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Midlands Province.

Personal Details

Born: on 10 May 62 in Gweru.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Midlands
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Angela Tofa Emma Muzondiwa Anastancia Ndhlovu
Lillian Hundivenga Teti Banda Tariro Mtingwende
Angeline Khumalo Muchaneta Mpofu Philina Zhou
Stella Chazuza Lina Muza Tionei Melody Dziva
Vonai Sibanda Emilia Chamunogwa Perseviarence Zhou
Esther Chigwikwi Jesca Bheka Vongai Zengeya

Muzondiwa joined the MDC - T at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.

Events

Further Reading

References

