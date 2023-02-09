|title= All you NEED TO KNOW about Emma Muzondiwa - Pindula

Muzondiwa is a member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)|MDC - T]] since it's formation. Have risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.

''' Muzondiwa ''' joined the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)|MDC - T]] at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Emma Shanziwe Muzondiwa was born on 10 - May - 62 in [[Gweru]].

'''Emma Muzondiwa''' is an [[MDC]] politician who was elected to [[parliament]] in '''2013''' as a woman’s proportional member for [[Midlands Province ]].

'''Emma Muzondiwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[ Women's Quota Midlands]] constituency .



Emma Muzondiwa is an MDC politician who was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Midlands Province.

Personal Details

Born: on 10 May 62 in Gweru.



School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Muzondiwa joined the MDC - T at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.

Events

Further Reading