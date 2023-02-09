|
'''Emma Muzondiwa''' is
a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[ Women's Quota Midlands]] constituency.
'''Emma Muzondiwa''' is politician who was a member for [[Midlands ]].
Emma Shanziwe Muzondiwa was born on 10 -May -62 in [[Gweru]].
on 10 May 62 in [[Gweru]].
Muzondiwa joined the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)|MDC - T]] at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.
|−
Muzondiwa
is a member of the [[Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirayi (MDC-T)|MDC - T]] since it's formation. Have risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party. |+
|Emma Muzondiwa
|Born
|Emma Shanziwe Muzondiwa
(1962-05-10) May 10, 1962 (age 60)
Gweru
|Occupation
- Politician
- Member of Parliament
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC - T
Emma Muzondiwa is an MDC politician who was elected to parliament in 2013 as a woman’s proportional member for Midlands Province.
Personal Details
Born: on 10 May 62 in Gweru.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Muzondiwa joined the MDC - T at it's formation. She has risen through the party structures and she is now a National Executive Member in the Party.
Events
Further Reading
References