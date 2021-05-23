Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group Trompies. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.

Career

Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. [1]He leads the Trompies’ popular song, Sweety Lavo.[2]

Death

Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of 23 May 2021, after the Trompies’ performance on Saturday 22 May 2021.[2]