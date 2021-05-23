Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane"
Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group Trompies. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.
Career
Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. [1]He leads the Trompies’ popular song, Sweety Lavo.[2]
Death
Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of 23 May 2021, after the Trompies’ performance on Saturday 22 May 2021.[2]
References
- ↑ Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane dies, eNCA, Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Trompies member ‘Mjokes’ has passed away, SABC News, Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021