|description= Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group Trompies. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.

Apart from being one of the founders and directors of record label Kalawa Jazmee, Matsane was also a successful businessman after venturing into the construction industry.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/23/trompies-star-mjokes-dies-in-car-crash-after-soweto-performance/ Trompies star Mjokes dies in car crash after Soweto performance], ''ZimLive'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref >

Matsane also had a successful solo career, using the name '''Copperhead'''. One of his singles, ''Umtwanakhe'', brought him success.

Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. <ref name="e">[https://www.enca.com/life/trompies-member-emmanuel-mjokes-matsane-dies Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane dies], ''eNCA'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>He leads the Trompies’ popular song, '' Sweety Lavo '' .<ref name="s"/ > Mjokes, was the lead singer for such hits as ''Magasman'', ''Fohloza'', ''Zodwa'', ''Bengimngaka'', ''Current'' and ''Malabulabu''.

Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. <ref name="e">[https://www.enca.com/life/trompies-member-emmanuel-mjokes-matsane-dies Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane dies], ''eNCA'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>He leads the Trompies’ popular song, Sweety Lavo.<ref name="s"/>

[[File:Emmanuel Mjokes.jpg|thumb|Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane]] '''Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane''' popularly known as '''Mjokes''' was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group [[Trompies]]. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.

'''Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane''' popularly known as '''Mjokes''' was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group [[Trompies]]. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.

Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane

Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group Trompies. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.

Career

Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. [1]He leads the Trompies’ popular song, Sweety Lavo.[2] Mjokes, was the lead singer for such hits as Magasman, Fohloza, Zodwa, Bengimngaka, Current and Malabulabu.

Matsane also had a successful solo career, using the name Copperhead. One of his singles, Umtwanakhe, brought him success.

Apart from being one of the founders and directors of record label Kalawa Jazmee, Matsane was also a successful businessman after venturing into the construction industry.[3]

Death

Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of 23 May 2021, after the Trompies’ performance on Saturday 22 May 2021.[2]