Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane"

File:Emmanuel Mjokes.jpg|thumb|Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane]] '''Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane''' popularly known as '''Mjokes ''' was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group [[Trompies]]. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident. |+
==Career== |
Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. <ref name="e">[https://www.enca.com/life/trompies-member-emmanuel-mjokes-matsane-dies Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane dies] , ''eNCA'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>He leads the Trompies’ popular song, ''Sweety Lavo''.<ref name="s"/> Mjokes, was the lead singer for such hits as ''Magasman'', ''Fohloza'', ''Zodwa'', ''Bengimngaka'', ''Current'' and ''Malabulabu''. |
Matsane also had a successful solo career, using the name '''Copperhead'''. One of his singles, ''Umtwanakhe'', brought him success. |
Apart from being one of the founders and directors of record label Kalawa Jazmee, Matsane was also a successful businessman after venturing into the construction industry.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/23/trompies-star-mjokes-dies-in-car-crash-after-soweto-performance/ Trompies star Mjokes dies in car crash after Soweto performance] , ''ZimLive'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref> |
==Death== |
Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of 23 May 2021, after the Trompies’ performance on Saturday 22 May 2021.<ref name="s">[https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/trompies-member-mjokes-has-passed-away/ Trompies member ‘Mjokes’ has passed away], ''SABC News'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref> |
==References== |
<references/> |
[[Category:South African musicians]]
