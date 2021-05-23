Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane"

Line 1: Line 1:

− [[ File:Emmanuel Mjokes.jpg|thumb|Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane]] '''Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane''' popularly known as ''' Mjokes ''' was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group [[Trompies]]. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident. + #REDIRECT [[Mojalefa Mjokes Matsane]]

−

− ==Career==

−

− Trompies began making music in 1990 and released their debut album Sigiya Ngengoma in 1995. <ref name="e">[https://www.enca.com/life/trompies-member-emmanuel-mjokes-matsane-dies Trompies member Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane dies ] , ''eNCA'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>He leads the Trompies’ popular song, ''Sweety Lavo''.<ref name="s"/> Mjokes, was the lead singer for such hits as ''Magasman'', ''Fohloza'', ''Zodwa'', ''Bengimngaka'', ''Current'' and ''Malabulabu''.

−

− Matsane also had a successful solo career, using the name '''Copperhead'''. One of his singles, ''Umtwanakhe'', brought him success.

−

− Apart from being one of the founders and directors of record label Kalawa Jazmee, Matsane was also a successful businessman after venturing into the construction industry.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/05/23/trompies-star-mjokes-dies-in-car-crash-after-soweto-performance/ Trompies star Mjokes dies in car crash after Soweto performance ] , ''ZimLive'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>

−

− ==Death==

−

− Mjokes was killed in a car accident in the early hours of 23 May 2021, after the Trompies’ performance on Saturday 22 May 2021.<ref name="s">[https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/trompies-member-mjokes-has-passed-away/ Trompies member ‘Mjokes’ has passed away], ''SABC News'', Published: May 23, 2021, Retrieved: May 23, 2021</ref>

−

− ==References==

− <references/>

−

− {{#seo:

− |title= Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane (Mjokes) Biography: Career, Death -Pindula

− |title_mode=replace

− |keywords= Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane, Mjokes biography, Mjokes death, Mjokes dies, Mjokes dead, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane

− |description= Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes was a South African musician and co-director of KALAWA JAZMEE. Mjokes was the fifth member of the group Trompies. He died on 23 May 2021 in a car accident.

− |image= Emmanuel Mjokes.jpg

− |image_alt= Emmanuel 'Mjokes’ Matsane

− }}