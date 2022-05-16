Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Bako"
|Emmanuel Bako
Image Via: Brighton Bako
|Born
|September 28, 2006
Masvingo, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Years active
|2013 - present
|Parent(s)
|Brighton Bako (father)
Emmanuel Bako is a young talented motocross rider who has also been involved with singing, acting and cricket. Of late he has been winning a number of motocross events in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia[1][2][3]
Background
Emmanuel Bako was born on 28 September 2008 in Masvingo. He is the son of businessman Brighton Bako. He has a sibling named Nyasha.
Education
Emmanuel Bako is currently attending primary school at Heritage Primary School in Harare.[4]
Career
Emmanuel started racing at the age of four and has more than forty medals and several trophies to his name.[5] He has been crown Zimbabwe national Pee Wee series champion. Bako rides a KTM 50 and KTM 65.[5]
Awards
- Winner Round 2 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015), 50 cc Class[6]
- Winner Round 3 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015)[7]
- Winner WOMZA Sunoco Super Series (2015)[7]
- Winner MX50CC Catergory FIM Africa Motocross Challenge Rally (2015)[8]
