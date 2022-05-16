Pindula

Emmanuel Bako
Emmanuel Bako, Manu Bako, Zimbabwean motocross rider
Image Via: Brighton Bako
Born(2006-09-28)September 28, 2006
Masvingo, Zimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Motocross rider
  • Student
Years active2013 - present
Parent(s)Brighton Bako (father)

Emmanuel Bako is a young talented motocross rider who has also been involved with singing, acting and cricket. Of late he has been winning a number of motocross events in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia[1][2][3]

Background

Emmanuel Bako was born on 28 September 2008 in Masvingo. He is the son of businessman Brighton Bako. He has a sibling named Nyasha.

Education

Emmanuel Bako is currently attending primary school at Heritage Primary School in Harare.[4]

Career

Emmanuel started racing at the age of four and has more than forty medals and several trophies to his name.[5] He has been crown Zimbabwe national Pee Wee series champion. Bako rides a KTM 50 and KTM 65.[5]


Awards

  • Winner Round 2 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015), 50 cc Class[6]
  • Winner Round 3 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015)[7]
  • Winner WOMZA Sunoco Super Series (2015)[7]
  • Winner MX50CC Catergory FIM Africa Motocross Challenge Rally (2015)[8]


References

  1. Collin Matiza, Bako hogs limelight in SA, Herald, Published: 16 Apr 2015, Retrieved: 21 Jul 2015
  2. Collin Matiza, Bako makes big impression in SA, Herald, Published: 6 May 2015, Retrieved: 21 Jul 2015
  3. GODKNOWS MATARUTSE, Bako's star continues to shine, DailyNews, Published: 17 Mar 2015, Retrieved: 21 Jul 2015
  4. Collin Matiza Bako poised for SA title, Zimbabwean Daily, Published: June 28, 2015, Retrieved: July 21, 2015
  5. 5.0 5.1 Godknows Matarutse Young Bako chases motocross dream, Daily News, Published: March 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 21, 2015
  6. 2015 Monster Energy Motocross Nationals Cape Town Race Report, "LW Mag", Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 21, 2015
  7. 7.0 7.1 Collin Matiza Bako sweeps the board in SA, Herald, Published: June 16, 2015, Retrieved: July 21, 2015
  8. Rider Ashwell scoops MXI title, Herald, Published: August 31, 2015, Retrieved: September 2, 2015


