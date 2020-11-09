Pindula

Emmanuel Bako
Emmanuel Bako, Manu Bako, Zimbabwean motocross rider
Image Via: Brighton Bako
Born(2006-09-28)September 28, 2006
Masvingo, Zimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Motocross rider
  • Student
Years active2013 - present
Parent(s)Brighton Bako (father)

Emmanuel Bako is a young talented motocross rider who has also been involved with singing, acting and cricket. Of late he has been winning a number of motocross events in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia[1][2][3]

Background

Emmanuel Bako was born on 28 September 2008 in Masvingo. He is the son of businessman Brighton Bako. He has a sibling named Nyasha.

Education

Emmanuel Bako is currently attending primary school at Heritage Primary School in Harare.[4]

Career

Emmanuel started racing at the age of four and has more than forty medals and several trophies to his name.[5] He has been crown Zimbabwe national Pee Wee series champion. Bako rides a KTM 50 and KTM 65.[5]


Awards

  • Winner Round 2 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015), 50 cc Class[6]
  • Winner Round 3 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015)[7]
  • Winner WOMZA Sunoco Super Series (2015)[7]
  • Winner MX50CC Catergory FIM Africa Motocross Challenge Rally (2015)[8]




