Emmanuel Bako is a young talented motocross rider who has also been involved with singing, acting and cricket. Of late he has been winning a number of motocross events in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia[1][2][3]

Background

Emmanuel Bako was born on 28 September 2008 in Masvingo. He is the son of businessman Brighton Bako. He has a sibling named Nyasha.

Education

Emmanuel Bako is currently attending primary school at Heritage Primary School in Harare.[4]

Career

Emmanuel started racing at the age of four and has more than forty medals and several trophies to his name.[5] He has been crown Zimbabwe national Pee Wee series champion. Bako rides a KTM 50 and KTM 65.[5]





Awards

Winner Round 2 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015), 50 cc Class[6]

Winner Round 3 of the Monster South African Motorcross National Championships (2015)[7]

Winner WOMZA Sunoco Super Series (2015)[7]

Winner MX50CC Catergory FIM Africa Motocross Challenge Rally (2015)[8]













References



