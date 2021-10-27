Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Chigango"
In July 2018, Emmanuel Chigango was elected to Ward 14 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2966 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 14 Pfura RDC with 2966 votes, beating Cowen Muchemwa of MDC Alliance with 328 votes, and Simbarashe Dzinzi of PRC with 70 votes. [1]
