Emmanuel Chimwanda was a former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner, Zimbabwe Republic Police Senior Assistant Commissioner, and MDC Alliance Secretary for Security and Defense.

Career

Controversies

In September 2013, appeared in court facing charges of breaching the Official Secrets Act. Chimwanda allegedly gave classified information to officials in former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's office in a case in which the Commission was investigating Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo.

He allegedly gave classified information to four staffers of the former prime minister’s office regarding the corruption scandal.

Chimwanda appeared in court facing charges of impersonation, illegal possession of articles for criminal use and breaching the Official Secrets Act.

The state claimed that Chimwanda irregularly acquired a criminal docket that accused former Harare special interest councillor Charles Nyachowe of fraud.

Chimwanda unlawfully abused his office as a commissioner in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission by taking documents to Thabani Mpofu, Warship Dumba, Felix Matsinde, and Mehluli Tshuma, who were research officers in Tsvangirai's office.

The former premier's staffers were also arrested on separate charges of impersonation and obtaining information on several ministers’ alleged corruption in violation of the Official Secrets Act.[1]

Death

Chimwanda succumbed to an undisclosed illness in Harare on January 1, 2021.[2]