Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Chiroto"

'''Emmanuel Chiroto''' was the [[Mayor of Harare]] for a few weeks in '''June 2008'''.  
  
 
Emmanuel Chiroto

Emmanuel Chiroto was the Mayor of Harare for a few weeks in June 2008.

References

