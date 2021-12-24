|description= Emmanuel Makandiwa is a popular religious leader who founded an interdenominational church in 2008 which later became a fully functional church in 2010. He was a pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) Church. Makandiwa has been in the media limelight with his controversial miracles ranging from manhood enlargement to changing people's HIV statuses as well as causing the birth of baby three-day-old pregnancy. Makandiwa was sued for "fake prophesies" in November 2017.



Emmanuel Makandiwa is a popular religious leader who founded an interdenominational church in 2008 which later became a fully functional church in 2010. He was a pastor in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) Church. Makandiwa has been in the media limelight with his controversial miracles ranging from manhood enlargement to changing people's HIV statuses as well as causing the birth of baby three-day-old pregnancy.[1] Makandiwa was sued for "fake prophesies" in November 2017

Background

Emmanuel Makandiwa was born Shingirai Chirume on 25 December 1977 to Lilian Makandiwa.[2] His family eked a living through farming.[2] He grew up in Muzarabani. Both his parents were elders in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe Church in Muzarabani. He attended Zengeza High School in Chitungwiza for his secondary education. After completing his secondary education, he returned to Muzarabani. He is married to Ruth Makandiwa.[2] He has two sons, Emmanuel and Victor.

Mansion

Emmanuel Makandiwa has a mansion in Glen Lorne on Enterprise Road. In 2014, Prime Kufa, Makandiwa’s spokesperson, confirmed to the Daily News that Makandiwa was building a mansion touted as a “mission house for foreign dignitaries and visitors”.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility that Makandiwa might end up using one of the wings to the mansion as his house.

Kufa said:

"Yes, there is a building project underway in Glen Lorne and I can tell you it is not a hotel or boutique as reported earlier but it is a mission house to cater for our VIP guests who visit us."

Below are pictures of the mansion owned by Emmanuel Makandiwa:

The picture below was falsely circulated as that of Makandiwa ‘s house. It was revealed that this picture is not Emmanuel Makandiwa’ s mansion but that of a house in India.

Businesses

As of February 2014, Emmanuel Makandiwa owns a controlling stake in Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Radar Holdings (Private) Limited (Radar). As of February 2014, UFIC finance director Elias Hwenga is also the Radar managing director, according to a 2013 Central African Stock Exchanges handbook.

Makandiwa also owns a huge stake in entertainment giant, Sterkinekor's franchise in Zimbabwe and in Zambia.[3]

In October 2014, Makandiwa also disclosed that he had investments on the London Stock Exchange.[4]

In August 2014, Daily News reported that Emmanuel Makandiwa had taken over a gold milling plant in Mutawatawa from a Chinese firm, Ming Chang. Close sources said the plant was acquired for over US$1,3 million with the deal financed by a local bank. Makandiwa’s spokesperson, Prime Kufa could not shed more light on the transaction saying while he was aware that such a transaction had taken place, Makandiwa was not directly part of it. The consortium, trading under the name Havillah Gold, was being managed by a group of directors who are all members of Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC).[5]

Mine registration documents revealed that Makandiwa does not own Mutoko's Havilah Gold Mine. The gold mine was embroiled in a war with its former workers over stolen gold.[6] Emmanuel Makandiwa had been implicated in a case in which five men were reportedly kidnapped and tortured for allegedly stealing gold ore from Havilah Gold Mine in Mutoko. UFIC spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufakunesu dismissed the allegations as unfounded. He said Makandiwa does not own any gold mine as alleged.[7]

Career as a Pastor

Having been born in a Christian family, Makandiwa used to be part of the team which organized gospel crusades and was one of the preachers.[2] He came back to Harare and was enrolled at the A.F.M’s Living Waters Theological Seminary where he graduated with a Diploma in Theology in 2002. Makandiwa claimed that before he graduated he was called in a vision by God in 1995.[8]

After graduating, Makandiwa went to Matabeleland where he worked as an assistant pastor under the supervision of Reverend Aspher Madziyire (who was once the President of AFM). He was then assigned to be the pastor of an Assembly in Shangani. In 2004, he was transferred to How Mine and subsequently to Hebron Assembly in Chitungwiza.[2] In August 2008, Makandiwa started an inter-denominational church drawing the attention of many people. His sermons were screened on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation television.[2]

Departure from AFM

It was reported that Makandiwa devoted much of his time to his newly formed inter-denominational church neglecting his duties at his Chitungwiza assembly. Those in the executive interim of AFM gave Makandiwa two options; either to remain with AFM or to be with UFIC. He chose the latter. In 2010, Makandiwa renamed UFIC to United Family International Church (UFIC) in 2010.[2]

Miracles

Miracle Baby

In November 2012, there was reported a miracle baby which was born after a certain Chitungwiza woman who had an encounter with Makandiwa got pregnant and delivered a baby within three days of conception. The woman claimed that she had normal menstrual periods which ended on 15 November 2012. On 18 November 2012, the couple went to the UFIM and when Makandiwa was praying for female congregates whose pregnancies had complications, he then declared that there was to be a miracle pregnancy which was to be delivered within a space of hours, days and weeks. The prophecy came to pass but the baby died mysteriously.[9]

Miracle Money

Makandiwa was reported to have performed a miracle that saw some of his followers miraculously having money in their pockets and in their bank accounts.This ignited a heated debate with Gideon Gono who was the then Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.[10] Gono said that such miracle money should be considered the "proceeds of money laundering".It was reported Makandiwa, Uebert Angel and Gono held a press conference which was addressed by Makandiwa. Makandiwa and Angel were reported to have argued that the miracles were based on restoration and not on the creation of money.[11]





Manhood Enlargement

In 2014 at his Judgment Night 2 all night prayer, he was reported to have performed a miracle for a Namibian man who wanted his manhood to be enlarged. The man stated that he had come to Chitungwiza because he was failing to marry due to his small manhood.[12]

Anointing Oil

In 2014, Makandiwa launched what he termed 'miracle-working anointing oil' which was meant to pave the way for the economic advancement of his followers. He had earlier predicted an economic boom for the country that would have changed the lives of the Zimbabweans for the better.[13]

Corruption Allegations

In 2012, Makandiwa’s was implicated in a corruption scandal for illegally purchasing two stands in Chitungwiza working in cohorts with Jemina Gumbo who was the director of a certain housing scheme. It was reported that the Council had approved the construction of a stadium and hotel on those two stands that were allocated to Makandiwa.[14]

Makandiwa and Politics

Although Makandiwa has never publicly announced his political affiliations, speculations are rife that he is aligned to theZimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). On 1 March 2011, Makandiwa officiated the launch of the Zanu-PF's anti-sanctions campaign and signed the petition against the travel restrictions imposed on by the European Union (EU) on Mugabe and other members of ZANU-PF. Some religious leaders who also signed the petition include Nobert Kunonga, Trevor Manhanga and Paul Mwazha. He was reported to have hailed Mugabe highly.[15]

Mass Wedding Ceremony

Makandiwa conducted a massive wedding ceremony in November 2014 contravening the government's directive which disallowed such ceremonies as it was noted that the facility was being exploited by foreign nationals who entered into marriages of convenience with locals so that they could get Zimbabwean citizenship. The mass wedding ceremony was also heavily criticized by traditionalists who argued that it was against tradition to wed people during the month of November.[16]

Accusations of being a fake prophet

In February 2014 and group of pastors from Ghana accused Makandiwa of using charms to perform his dubious and controversial miracles. These pastors also stated that they were intending to report him to Mugabe so his church could be banned.[17] Leo Mugabe also allegedly supported these prophets arguing that Makandiwa failed to heal his mother, Bridget Mugabe who spent about 4 years in a comma.[18] In the wake of this, some people began to question the authenticity of Makandiwa's healing powers as well as the power of those self-proclaimed prophets who emerged in the country around 2012. Another South African prophet claimed that Makandiwa and Uebert Angel received ritual charms from their spiritual father Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng who hails from Ghana.[19] The prophet also made the headlines when he was said to have threatened to walk on Kariba waters to prove his critics wrong.









In August 2020, Emmanuel Makandiwa said he foretold hydroxychloroquine as a cure for Covid-19.

Speaking during a Sunday sermon on live television, Makandiwa said he foretold the cure on February 9 2020 before scientists could even study and understand the novel disease. He said:

"Before anything was said concerning this cure, we came out I remember in February on the 9th. They hadn’t even figured out what this disease is."

Makandiwa also claimed he had prophesied the pandemic outbreak during a sermon in January 2015. He said he repeated the prophecy in 2016 and 2017 during UFIC church services at the City Sports Centre in Harare.

He then made two more prophecies emphasising the seriousness of the strange disease which he said “emerged from the sea”.

Makandiwa also accused the Chinese of manipulating the disease to their advantage, adding, the Asian country believed to be the origins of the pandemic was reluctant to reveal how many of its nationals have recovered from the pandemic.[20]

In January 2021, Makandiwa claimed vaccines “tampered with the DNA” of Africans and vowed to go to prison than take a Covid-19 vaccine. He said:

"Are you not seeing the side effects of the previous vaccines? It’s not always in you dying, but look at Africa. If you’re still getting help from outside, those are the effects of having been vaccinated. The way we think in Africa, our DNA has already been tampered with. Someone can be sitting today and is telling you, ‘look at me, I’m 90-years-old yet I was vaccinated whilst I was young, why are you afraid of vaccines?’ Ninety years, what have they achieved? That lack of achievement is a result of that vaccination, you’re not thinking properly. That’s why this one (Covid-19 vaccine) that is coming no-one is raising questions, it’s because of the previous vaccines. You’re not thinking properly."

In another sermon, Makandiwa said “when people begin to see the dark side of this thing (Covid-19 vaccine), it would be too late” as he claimed that the vaccine would “distort” people’s DNA.

He added:

"These people are very cunning. Don’t believe these world leaders that are being vaccinated on television. That’s not your vaccine, that’s not even a vaccine, that’s a lie. Our leaders are not like Jesus, they’re never ready to die for their people. They would rather you all die, so that they live. They would never be the first ones to receive this thing (vaccine), why should you be deceived?"

[21]

On 25 July 2021 during a live broadcast, Makandiwa urged his followers to get vaccinated, while making a u-turn from his widely criticised claim that the Covid-19 vaccine was the ‘Mark of the Beast’. He said:

"There is no chip in the vaccine. There is no mark in the vaccine. Christians are afraid, fearing for their lives and trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from receiving the mark of the beast by receiving the vaccine. This is Covid-19 vaccine, not the mark of the beast. How many times did I say don’t rush, don’t be the first, let them have it first. If I am saying don’t be the first, I am saying be the last or second. Why should you be the first when it’s not your creation?"

Brand Makandiwa Launch

On 3 June 2016, Makandiwa launched Brand Makandiwa at a colorful event held in Harare. In attendance were his spiritual father Victor Boateng, his biological parents, foreign delegates and local business executives. According to the brand managers led by Randy Bediako of Ghana, Brand Makandiwa seeks to celebrate Makandiwa’s achievement through various products that will be released on the market, such as books and branded wares, among others.[22]

6,5 million Lawsuit On Fake Prophesy

In August 2017, it was reported that Makandiwa and his wife were being sued for US$6,5million by former congregates Oceane Perfumes business couple Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa who lodged a complaint about alleged false prophecies. However, Makandiwa sought an exception, arguing that matters of faith could not be handled by a secular court and the High Court Dismissed Makandiwa’s Application and said He Must Answer For “False Prophecies”

Trivia

In one of prophet Makandiwa’s healing sessions on November 12, 2010, a 66-year-old woman, Rhoda Mafungautse died after having traveled from Chinhoyi to have her leg healed. Eyewitnesses present said Rhoda limped off to death after the prophet had attempted to perform one of his “miracles” on her. Makandiwa became the first person to fill up the National Sports Stadium in April 2011.[23]





Philanthropic Activities

Makandiwa built a house for Chief Kasekete Changara of Mashonaland Central.[24] It was also reported that Makandiwa contributed immensely to the construction of an orphanage run by Grace Mugabe in Mazowe.[24]

