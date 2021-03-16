−

<blockquote>"''...Are you not seeing the side effects even of the previous vaccines? It's not always in you dying but look at Africa. If you are still getting help from outside those are effects of having being vaccinated in Africa. It's not all about dying. No. The way we think in Africa. Our DNA has already been tempered with so someone can be sitting today and he is telling you 'Look at me I am 90 years old yet I have been vaccinated whilst I was young. Why are you afraid of vaccines?' Ninety years what have you achieved? That lack of achievement is as a result of that vaccination. You are not thinking properly. That's why this one that is coming no one is raising questions it's because of the previous vaccine. You are not thinking properly.''"- Makandiwa in 2021

+