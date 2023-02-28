Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Mandiranga"
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Infobox person
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix =
| honorific_prefix =
|−
| name = Emmanuel Mandiranga<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
|+
| name = Emmanuel Mandiranga <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|+
| image =
|+
|+
<!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt = Emmanuel Mandiranga, Zimbabwe soccer, Zimbabwean footballer
| alt = Emmanuel Mandiranga, Zimbabwe soccer, Zimbabwean footballer
|Line 35:
|Line 37:
| years_active =
| years_active =
| era =
| era =
|−
| employer =
|+
| employer =
| organization =
| organization =
| agent =
| agent =
|Line 81:
|Line 83:
}}
}}
|+
|−
|+
|+
|+
Mandiranga was born on 8th of January 1996
|+
|+
|+
|+
for TelOne Football Club in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
He a [[Dynamos Football Club]].
==Teams Played For==
==Teams Played For==
|+
|+
|+
|+
*Motor Action Football Club (Defunct)
*Motor Action Football Club (Defunct)
*[[Dynamos Football Club]]
*[[Dynamos Football Club]]
|Line 102:
|Line 119:
|}
|}
|−
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 114:
|Line 127:
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Footballers]]
[[Category:Footballers]]
[[Category:Sportspersons]]
[[Category:Sportspersons]]
Latest revision as of 16:21, 28 February 2023
|Emmanuel Mandiranga
|Born
|Emmanuel Mandiranga
January 8, 1996
|Occupation
|Employer
|União Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo)
Emmanuel Mandiranga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for the Mozambican club União Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo).
Background
Mandiranga was born on the 8th of January 1996.
Career
He has played for Dynamos Football Club, TelOne Football Club, and CAPS United Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
In February 2023, Mandiranga joined Mozambican club UD Songo on a one-year contract from CAPS United.[1]
He became the second Zimbabwean to join the Mozambican side in February 2023 after defender Tinotenda Muringai signed a one-year loan deal from Dynamos Football Club.
Teams Played For
- CAPS United Football Club
- Harare City Football Club
- How Mine Football Club
- Bulawayo City Football Club
- Motor Action Football Club (Defunct)
- Dynamos Football Club
References
- ↑ Mandiranga joins Mozambican club, Zimsportsconnect, Published: 26 February 2023, Retrieved: 28 February 2023