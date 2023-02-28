He became the second Zimbabwean to join the Mozambican side in February 2023 after defender [[Tinotenda Muringai]] signed a one-year loan deal from [[Dynamos Football Club]].

In February 2023, Mandiranga joined Mozambican club UD Songo on a one-year contract from CAPS United.<ref name="Zimsportsconnect"> [https://zimsportsconnect.net/2023/02/26/mandiranga-joins-mozambican-club/ Mandiranga joins Mozambican club], ''Zimsportsconnect'', Published: 26 February 2023, Retrieved: 28 February 2023</ref>

He has played for [[Dynamos Football Club]], TelOne Football Club, and CAPS United Football Club in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

Mandiranga was born on the 8th of January 1996 .

He has played for [[Dynamos Football Club]], TelOne Football Club, and CAPS United Football Club in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]].

'''Emmanuel Mandiranga''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for the Mozambican club União Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo).

Background

Career

Teams Played For

CAPS United Football Club

Harare City Football Club

How Mine Football Club

Bulawayo City Football Club

Motor Action Football Club (Defunct)

Dynamos Football Club





References