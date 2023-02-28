Pindula

Latest revision as of 16:21, 28 February 2023

Emmanuel Mandiranga
Emmanuel Mandiranga.png
BornEmmanuel Mandiranga
(1996-01-08) January 8, 1996 (age 27)
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerUnião Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo)

Emmanuel Mandiranga is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for the Mozambican club União Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo).

Background

Mandiranga was born on the 8th of January 1996.

Career

He has played for Dynamos Football Club, TelOne Football Club, and CAPS United Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

In February 2023, Mandiranga joined Mozambican club UD Songo on a one-year contract from CAPS United.[1]

He became the second Zimbabwean to join the Mozambican side in February 2023 after defender Tinotenda Muringai signed a one-year loan deal from Dynamos Football Club.

Teams Played For

  • CAPS United Football Club
  • Harare City Football Club
  • How Mine Football Club
  • Bulawayo City Football Club
  • Motor Action Football Club (Defunct)
  • Dynamos Football Club


References

  1. Mandiranga joins Mozambican club, Zimsportsconnect, Published: 26 February 2023, Retrieved: 28 February 2023
