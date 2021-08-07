Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Matatu"
Emmanuel Matatu is a Zimbabwean Major General and the Chief of Staff administration staff.
Second Chimurenga Contribution
Matatu attended an officer’s course at the Zambian Military Academy at Kohima. Watson Tshipa said Matatu and SB Moyo were very outstanding.[1]
Career
Emmanuel Matatu was promoted by Robert Mugabe from Colonel to Brigadier General in 2001.[2]
In August 2016, Emmanuel Matatu was promoted by Emmerson Mnangagwa from Brigadier General to Major General. Matatu was also moved from the Zimbabwe National Defence University where he was Deputy Coordinator to Army Headquarters as Chief of Staff administration staff.[3]
