Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Mutemi"

2018 – elected to Ward 8 [[Kadoma Municipality ]] with 1109 votes, beating [[Mathias Rwakonda]] of MDC-Alliance with 849 votes, [[Darlington Kanyenze]] of MDC-Alliance with 674 votes, [[Stephen Meki]], indeendent with 96 votes, [[Ennie Gwaze]] of PRC wth 55 votes, [[Isdore Mahwinji]], independent with 23 votes, [[Wilbert Murambiwa Nhondo]], independent with 20 votes and [[Agatha Zulu]] of ZIPP with 14 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

2018 – elected to Ward 8 [[Kadoma]] Municipality with 1109 votes, beating [[Mathias Rwakonda]] of MDC-Alliance with 849 votes, [[Darlington Kanyenze]] of MDC-Alliance with 674 votes, [[Stephen Meki]], indeendent with 96 votes, [[Ennie Gwaze]] of PRC wth 55 votes, [[Isdore Mahwinji]], independent with 23 votes, [[Wilbert Murambiwa Nhondo]], independent with 20 votes and [[Agatha Zulu]] of ZIPP with 14 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

In July 2018, Emmanuel Mutemi was elected to Ward 8 Kadoma Municipality, for Zanu-PF, with 1109 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Kadoma Municipality with 1109 votes, beating Mathias Rwakonda of MDC-Alliance with 849 votes, Darlington Kanyenze of MDC-Alliance with 674 votes, Stephen Meki, indeendent with 96 votes, Ennie Gwaze of PRC wth 55 votes, Isdore Mahwinji, independent with 23 votes, Wilbert Murambiwa Nhondo, independent with 20 votes and Agatha Zulu of ZIPP with 14 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]