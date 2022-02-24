Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Nyamayedenga"
Emmanuel Nyamayedenga was the Gerneral Manager for 3Ktv in February 2022 when they announced they would be launch on the DStv / MultiChoice platform at 0600 on Monday 28 February on channel 293.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
Februyaruy 2022, General Manager of 3Ktv