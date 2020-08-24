Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Nyathi"

In July 2018, Emmanuel Nyathi was elected to Ward 16 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 7050 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chiredzi RDC with 7050 votes, beating Munetsi Rungwave, independent with 146 votes and Elias Shoko of ZIPP with 110 votes. [1]

Events

