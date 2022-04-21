Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Paga"
|Emmanuel Paga
|Born
|Emmanuel Zengayire Paga
July 28, 1999
|Employer
|Dynamos
Emmanuel Zengayire Paga (born 28 July 1999) is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a striker for Dynamos in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
Career
On 18 February 2022, Dynamos announced that Paga had joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Ghanaian second-tier outfit Vision FC. Paga became the second Ghanaian at Dynamos joining defender Sylvester Appiah who had been at the club since 2020.[1]
On 29 October 2020, Liberty Professionals announced that they had signed Paga from Vision FC. He rejoined Vision FC from Liberty Professionals in February 2021. In the 2019/20 Division One season in Ghana, Emmanuel Paga scored 9 times in 11 appearances for Vision FC. Prior to joining Vision FC, Paga played for Division 2 side NADM SC before joining the junior team of USA side FC Dallas.[2]
Emmanuel Paga was one of two players; Muntari Oupkedo Mouhtar being the other; that joined the FC Dallas Academy from the Right to Dream Academy (Ghana).[3]
