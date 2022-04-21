Pindula

|keywords= Emmanuel Paga, Emmanuel Paga Biography, Emmanuel Paga Dynamos
 
|description=  
+
|description= Emmanuel Zengayire Paga (born 28 July 1999) is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a striker for Dynamos in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.
 
|image= E Paga.jpg
 
|image_alt= Emmanuel Paga Biography
 
Emmanuel Paga
Emmanuel Paga Biography
BornEmmanuel Zengayire Paga
(1999-07-28) July 28, 1999 (age 22)
EmployerDynamos

Emmanuel Zengayire Paga (born 28 July 1999) is a Ghanaian footballer who plays as a striker for Dynamos in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Career

On 18 February 2022, Dynamos announced that Paga had joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Ghanaian second-tier outfit Vision FC. Paga became the second Ghanaian at Dynamos joining defender Sylvester Appiah who had been at the club since 2020.[1]

On 29 October 2020, Liberty Professionals announced that they had signed Paga from Vision FC. He rejoined Vision FC from Liberty Professionals in February 2021. In the 2019/20 Division One season in Ghana, Emmanuel Paga scored 9 times in 11 appearances for Vision FC. Prior to joining Vision FC, Paga played for Division 2 side NADM SC before joining the junior team of USA side FC Dallas.[2]

Emmanuel Paga was one of two players; Muntari Oupkedo Mouhtar being the other; that joined the FC Dallas Academy from the Right to Dream Academy (Ghana).[3]

References

  1. Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Paga joins Zimbabwean side Dynamos, Ghana Soccernet, Published: February 19, 2022, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
  2. Official: Striker Emmanuel Paga joins Liberty Professionals
  3. Three European clubs are interested in FC Dallas academy player Emmanuel Paga, Big D Soccer, Published: June 24, 2018, Retrieved: April 21, 2022
