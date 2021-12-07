Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Punungwe"
In July 2018, Emmanuel Punungwe was elected to Ward 10 Chikomba RDC, for MDC Alliance with 900 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Chikomba RDC with 900 votes, beating Pardon Kunakirwa Mudzimu of Zanu PF with 689 votes, Tafadzwa Mukandi, independent, with 131 votes, and Saint Chin'ombe of ZIPP with 53 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
