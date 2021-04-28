Difference between revisions of "Emmanuel Secondary School"
'''Emmanuel Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has facility.
|Emmanuel Secondary School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 29 8636
Emmanuel Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has ?? facility.
