'''Emmanuel Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has facility.  
'''Emmanuel Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has ?? facility.  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
  
 
{| class="pintablefloat"   
Emmanuel Secondary School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 29 8636

Emmanuel Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has ?? facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

