Revision as of 13:55, 4 August 2021
|Emmanuel Secondary School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 29 8636
Emmanuel Secondary School (or High School) is in Nyanga, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Gande Village, Ward 4, Nyanga North, Private Bag 2007, Nyanga.
Telephone: 077 350 4700, 029 8636, (0298) 636
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.emmanuelhigh.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Emmanuelhighschoolnyanga/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In 2019, a student made 15 As at O level.
2020, Headmaster (0773504700), SDC Chairman (0772818750).
2019, Deputy Headmaster - Kenneth Mutukumira (0773 504688).
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
