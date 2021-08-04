Pindula

'''Emmanuel Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]].  
'''Emmanuel Secondary School''' (or High School) is in [[Nyanga]], [[Manicaland Province]].  
==Location==
'''Address:''' Gande Village, Ward 4, Nyanga North, Private Bag 2007, [[Nyanga]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 077 350 4700, 029 8636, (0298) 636 <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.emmanuelhigh.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Emmanuelhighschoolnyanga/ <br/>
==History==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
In '''2019''', a student made 15 As at O level.
 +
'''2020''', Headmaster (0773504700), SDC Chairman (0772818750).
'''2019''', Deputy Headmaster - Kenneth Mutukumira (0773 504688).
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
Emmanuel Secondary School (or High School) is in Nyanga, Manicaland Province.


Location

Address: Gande Village, Ward 4, Nyanga North, Private Bag 2007, Nyanga.
Telephone: 077 350 4700, 029 8636, (0298) 636
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.emmanuelhigh.co.zw/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Emmanuelhighschoolnyanga/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

In 2019, a student made 15 As at O level.

2020, Headmaster (0773504700), SDC Chairman (0772818750).

2019, Deputy Headmaster - Kenneth Mutukumira (0773 504688).


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

