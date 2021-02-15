|description= Dr Emmanuel Taban is a South Sudanese born medical based in South African who became known after using treatment of removal of mucus from the lungs of Covid-19 patients which is known as Therapeutic Bronchoscopy For Mucus Removal. Taban is a pulmonologist at Mediclinic Midstream.

Background

Dr Emmanuel Taban came to South Africa from South Sudan as a refugee at the age of sixteen. He left before South Sudan had been created.[1]

Covid-19 Bronchoscopy

Taban's treatment method involves the removal of mucus from the lungs of Covid-19 patients who are not responding to other interventions.

His pioneering procedure was not been approved by authorities, because it has been deemed to be too risky.

However, Dr Taban said he only performs therapeutic bronchoscopies once he has exhausted all other avenues of treatment.[1]

In January 2021, the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 did not recommend the routine use of the treatment, saying it posed too high of a risk to patients and healthcare workers that would perform the procedure.

It added, however, that the procedure could be used as an intervention in patients suffering severe cases of COVID-19, but under strict protocols in order to minimise the risk to healthcare workers.[2]