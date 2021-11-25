(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)

− '''Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa''' a politician and the First Secretary of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]]. On the 3rd of August 2018 ZEC Chairperson [[Priscilla Chigumba]] announced that Mnangagwa had won the popular vote by 50.8% ,hence he was duly elected to be the president of Zimbabwe as of 03 August 2018. + '''Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa''' a politician and the First Secretary of the [[Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front]]. On '''3 August 2018 ''' ZEC Chairperson [[Priscilla Chigumba]] announced that Mnangagwa had won the popular vote by 50.8% ,hence he was duly elected to be the president of Zimbabwe as of '''3 August 2018 ''' .

− He is former Vice President of Zimbabwe and was dismissed on the 5th of November 2017. He had been removed from his post as Minister of Justice and replaced by [[Happyton Bonyongwe]] a month earlier. A few days after his dismissal as Vice President, Mnangagwa, was expelled from [[Zanu-PF]] Party only to be reinstated by the [[Central Committee]] on the 19th of November 2017 as party leader and state-president-in-waiting.[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/11/19/list-people-expelled-zanu-pf-following-central-committee-meeting| Central Committee Meeting Outcome:2017] <ref name=""> [http://www.herald.co.zw/justice-ministry-slams-match-fixing/], '' , Published: 22 March 2016, Retrieved: 27 July 2016''</ref>.He was sworn in on the 24th of November 2017 as Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/live-cde-mnangagwa-inauguration-as-president-and-head-of-state/Cde Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new President ], '', Published: 24 November 2017 , Retrieved: 24 November 2017''</ref>. + He is former Vice President of Zimbabwe and was dismissed on '''5 November 2017 ''' . He had been removed from his post as Minister of Justice and replaced by [[Happyton Bonyongwe]] a month earlier. A few days after his dismissal as Vice President, Mnangagwa, was expelled from [[Zanu-PF]] Party only to be reinstated by the [[Central Committee]] on the 19th of November 2017 as party leader and state-president-in-waiting.[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/11/19/list-people-expelled-zanu-pf-following-central-committee-meeting| Central Committee Meeting Outcome:2017] <ref name=""> [http://www.herald.co.zw/justice-ministry-slams-match-fixing/], '' , Published: 22 March 2016, Retrieved: 27 July 2016''</ref>.He was sworn in on the 24th of November 2017 as Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/live-cde-mnangagwa-inauguration-as-president-and-head-of-state/Cde Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new President ], '', Published: 24 November 2017 , Retrieved: 24 November 2017''</ref>.

− ==Background== + * 1962 - active with UNIP in Lusaka, Zambia.

− Mnangagwa was born on the 15th of September 1942 to mother Mhurai and father Mafidhi Mnangagwa . <ref name="hade">[http://www . zimbabwesituation.org/?p=24458 President Consoles Mnangagwa Family], ''The Zimbabwe Situation'' , Published: December 11 , 2010, Retrieved:January 22, 2015</ref> He was born in a family of 6 in colonial [[Rhodesia]] , present-day Zvishavane in the [[Midlands]] province of [[Zimbabwe]]. He is married to [[Auxilia Mnangagwa]] who is the for MP for [[Chirumhanzu Zibagwe Parliamentary Seat]] [[Midlands Province]]. Auxillia is Mnangagwa 's third wife and together they have three children namely Emmerson Junior, Collin and Sean. He also has other children, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior]] and Samora Samuel .<ref name=" profile "> C. Manyuke , [http : //www.chronicle.co.zw/profile-emmerson-mnangagwa/ Profile Emmerson-Mnangagwa ], " Chronicle" , published:11 Dec 14 , retrieved : 11 Dec 14" </ref> + * 1963 - Student leader in ZANU.

+ * 1964 - member of 'Crocodile' military group .

+ * 1976 - with ZANU at Geneva .

+ * 1977 - Central Committee , ZANU (PF) as Special Assistant , Administration to the President

+ * 1980 - Minister of State in the Prime Minister 's Office . <ref name=" African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980 "> [Diana Mitchell , African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe : Who’s Who 1980 ], " African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury , 1980) , Retrieved : 16 November 2020'' </ref>

− == Education == + == Personal Details ==

− He did his early primary education in [[Zvishavane]] in the Midlands Province, before his family relocated to Zambia in 1955, where he attended Mumbwa Boarding School, Kafue Trade School and Hodgson Technical College. He was expelled from college in 1960 for political activism and joined the Zambia United National Independent Party.<ref name="TheHerald"/> + '''Born:''' '''15 September 1942'''. Mother Mhurai and father Mafidhi Mnangagwa.<ref name="hade">[http://www.zimbabwesituation.org/?p=24458 President Consoles Mnangagwa Family], ''The Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: December 11, 2010, Retrieved:January 22, 2015</ref> He was born in a family of six in [[Zvishavane]] , [[Midlands Province]]. <br/>

+ '''Married:''' [[Auxilia Mnangagwa]]. Former MP for [[Chirumhanzu Zibagwe Parliamentary Seat]] [[ Midlands Province ]]. Auxillia is Mnangagwa's third wife and together they have three children namely Emmerson Junior , Collin and Sean. He also has other children, [[Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior]] and Samora Samuel.<ref name="profile">C. Manyuke, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/profile-emmerson-mnangagwa/ Profile Emmerson-Mnangagwa], "Chronicle", published:11 Dec 14,retrieved:11 Dec 14"</ref> <br/>

+

+ ==School / Education==

+ Primary education in [[Zvishavane]]. <br/>

+ Family relocated to Zambia in ''' 1955 ''' , where he attended Mumbwa Boarding School, Kafue Trade School and Hodgson Technical College. He was expelled from college in ''' 1960 ''' for political activism and joined the Zambia United National Independent Party.<ref name="TheHerald" /> <br />

==Political Career== ==Political Career==

− He joined politics at a very tender age after being recruited into the [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) by [[Willie Musarurwa]] in 1962. He then went to China and later Egypt where he received his military training in 1963.<ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/232/page/2 Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa]</ref>. During his early days as a political activist he was nick-named "Ngwena" due to his crocodile style in sabotage activities against the colonial government.<ref name=" profile"/> It was reported that he was part of the [[Crocodile Gang]], an elite group of guerrilla fighters during Zimbabwe's war of independence from white race minority rule which carried out massive sabotage activities against the colonial government. + He joined politics at a very tender age after being recruited into the [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) by [[Willie Musarurwa]] in ''' 1962 ''' . He then went to China and later Egypt where he received his military training in ''' 1963 ''' . <ref>[http://www.africa-confidential.com/whos-who-profile/id/232/page/2 Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa]</ref>. During his early days as a political activist he was nick-named "Ngwena" due to his crocodile style in sabotage activities against the colonial government. <ref name=" profile"/> It was reported that he was part of the [[Crocodile Gang]], an elite group of guerrilla fighters during the [[ Second Chimurenga ]].

−

− When he came back from China, he was reported to have fought the liberation struggle against the [[ Ian Smith ]] regime. He is believed to have been a victim of the regime's brutality when he was arrested and tortured in 1965 after allegedly helping blow up a train near Fort Victoria (now [[Masvingo]]) He was reportedly given a death sentence but eventually spent the following ten years in prison. The torture was reported to have been so severe that he lost the sense of hearing in one ear and also made him unconscious for days.<ref>[http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/6506549.stm Profile: Emmerson Mnangagwa]</ref>

−

− ==Emmerson Mnangagwa Timeline==

− *1977 - Mnangagwa was elected as special assistant to the President and a member of the National Executive for Zanu -PF, a position which meant he was head of both the civil and military divisions of the party.

−

− *1980 – At independence, he became Minister of State Security from 1980 to 1988.

−

− *1985-2000 –He was elected as [[Kwekwe]] East Member of Parliament in 1985 and continued to win in successive elections in Kwekwe until 2000.

−

− *1988-2000 – Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He had, however, acted as Minister of Finance for about 15 months when the then incumbent, the late national hero Dr Bernard Chidzero, was not feeling well.

−

− *2000-2005 – Mnangagwa was elected Speaker of Parliament.

−

− *2005-2009 –He was Appointed Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities.

−

− *2008 –The President was elected MP for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency

−

− *2009-2013 – He was appointed Minister of Defence and then Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs after the elections.

−

− *2014 –Mnangagwa was appointed Vice President following the dismissal of [[Joice Mujuru]], and doubled up as the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

−

− *October 2017 –He was removed from the Justice portfolio Following a Cabinet reshuffle, and later dismissed from Government on November 6, 2017.

−

− *November 8, 2017 – Mnangagwa is expelled from [[Zanu-PF]], although he had already left the country following attempts on his life after he was dismissed as Vice President of the [[Zimbabwe]].

−

− *November 19, 2017 – An extraordinary session of the Zanu-PF Central Committee readmits Cde Mnangagwa as First Secretary and President while sacking former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe at the same time.

−

− *November 21, 2017 – Zanu-PF [[Lovemore Matuke]] notified Parliament that [[Zanu-PF]] had nominated Mnangagwa to replace former President Mugabe .

− *November 22, 2017 – Mnangagwa returned to [[ Zimbabwe ]] after self-imposed exile . + He is believed to have been a victim of the regime's brutality when he was arrested and tortured in '''1965''' after allegedly helping blow up a train near Fort Victoria (now [[ Masvingo ]] ) He was reportedly given a death sentence but eventually spent the following ten years in prison. The torture was reported to have been so severe that he lost the sense of hearing in one ear and also made him unconscious for days.<ref>[http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/6506549 . stm Profile: Emmerson Mnangagwa]</ref>

− *November 23 , 2017 – Mnangagwa was inaugurated as the head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] .<ref name="TheHerald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-ed-mnangagwa-fired/President-designate ED’s timeline ], '',24 November 2017: DATE_24 November 2017''</ref> + ==Events==

+ ===Emmerson Mnangagwa Timeline===

+ * 1977 - Mnangagwa was selected as special assistant to the President and a member of the National Executive for Zanu -PF, a position which meant he was head of both the civil and military divisions of the party.

+ * 1980 – At independence, he became Minister of State Security from 1980 to 1988.

+ * 1985-2000 – He was elected as [[Kwekwe]] East Member of Parliament in 1985 and continued to win in successive elections in Kwekwe until 2000.

+ * 1988-2000 – Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He had, however, acted as Minister of Finance for about 15 months when the then incumbent, the late national hero Dr [[Bernard Chidzero]], was not feeling well.

+ * 2000-2005 – Mnangagwa was elected Speaker of Parliament.

+ * 2005-2009 – Appointed Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities.

+ * 2008 – Elected MP for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency

+ * 2009-2013 – Appointed Minister of Defence and then Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

+ * 2014 – Appointed Vice President following the dismissal of [[Joice Mujuru]], and doubled up as the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

+ * October 2017 – Removed from the Justice portfolio Following a Cabinet reshuffle, and later dismissed from Government on 6 November 2017.

+ * 8 November 2017 – Expelled from [[Zanu-PF]] , although he had already left the country following attempts on his life after he was dismissed as Vice President of the [[Zimbabwe]].

+ * 19 November 2017 – An extraordinary session of the Zanu-PF Central Committee readmits Mnangagwa as First Secretary and President while sacking former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe at the same time.

+ * 21 November 2017 – [[Lovemore Matuke]] notified Parliament that [[Zanu-PF]] had nominated Mnangagwa to replace former President Mugabe.

+ * 22 November 2017 – Returned to [[Zimbabwe]] after self-imposed exile.

+ * 23 November 2017 – Inaugurated as the head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the [[Zimbabwe Defence Forces]] .<ref name="TheHerald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-ed-mnangagwa-fired/President-designate ED’s timeline ], '',24 November 2017: DATE_24 November 2017''</ref>

− ==Involvement in Zanu PF Political Violence==

===Gukurahundi=== ===Gukurahundi===

− Mnangagwa is believed to have been largely involved in the infamous [[Gukurahundi]] Massacres that took place in the 1980s . He was reported to have worked hand in hand with the army to suppress [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) then led by [[Joshua Nkomo]].After appointment as National Security Minister in 1980, Mnangagwa was in charge of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO) and it is believed that the organisation took part in the massacres resulting in the deaths of an estimated 20 000 lives in [[Matabeleland]] and [[Manicaland Province]].<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/pages/gukgenocide3.11902.html Mnangagwa has Matabele blood on his hands]</ref> His nickname the 'Crocodile' was very prominent in this era.<ref>[http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/9192076/Robert-Mugabe-strikes-secret-deal-to-hand-Zimbabwe-power-to-Emmerson-Mnangagwa.html Robert Mugabe strikes secret deal to hand Zimbabwe power to Emmerson Mnangagwa]</ref> + Mnangagwa was largely involved in the infamous [[Gukurahundi]] Massacres that took place in the '''1980'''s . He was reported to have worked hand in hand with the army to suppress [[Zimbabwe African People's Union]] (ZAPU) then led by [[Joshua Nkomo]]. After appointment as National Security Minister in ''' 1980 ''' , Mnangagwa was in charge of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO) and the organisation took part in the massacres resulting in the deaths of an estimated 20 000 lives in [[Matabeleland]] and [[Manicaland Province]].<ref>[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/pages/gukgenocide3.11902.html Mnangagwa has Matabele blood on his hands]</ref> His nickname the 'Crocodile' was very prominent in this era. <ref>[http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/9192076/Robert-Mugabe-strikes-secret-deal-to-hand-Zimbabwe-power-to-Emmerson-Mnangagwa.html Robert Mugabe strikes secret deal to hand Zimbabwe power to Emmerson Mnangagwa]</ref>

− == Gukurahundi apology == + == = Gukurahundi apology== =

+ During an interview at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland '''Mnangagwa''' refused to apologize for the Gukurahundi atrocity that happened in the '''1980'''s whilst he was still a Minister in the Mugabe administration. While being interviewed by Mishal Husain, '''Mnangagwa''' admitted that he was in a position of power when the [[Gukurahundi]] massacres took place. '''Mnangagwa''' was Minister of National Security which was responsible for the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO). He said that he was open to appearing before the National Healing and Peace Commission. He, however, disputed the 20 000 figure and said that the number of casualties is actually lesser than that. When told that he could just apologise for the atrocities as a starting point, '''Mnangagwa''' said there is nothing more than him signing the Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law. <ref name="Pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/24/mnangagwa-refuses-apologise-gukurahundi-says-commission-enough/], ''Mnangagwa Refuses To Apologise For Gukurahundi, Says The Commission Is Enough, Published: 24 January 2018 , Retrieved: January 24 2018''</ref>

− During an interview at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland Mnangagwa refused to apologize for the Gukurahundi atrocity that happened in the 1980s whilst he was still a Minister in the Mugabe administration. While being interviewed in Davos, Switzerland by Mishal Husain, Mnangagwa admitted that he was in a position of power when the Gukurahundi massacres took place. Mnangagwa was Minister of National Security which was responsible for the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO). He said that he was open to appearing before the National Healing and Peace Commission. He, however, disputed the 20 000 figure and said that the number of casualties is actually lesser than that. When told that he could just apologise for the atrocities as a starting point, Mnangagwa said there is nothing more than him signing the Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law.<ref name="Pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/24/mnangagwa-refuses-apologise-gukurahundi-says-commission-enough/], ''Mnangagwa Refuses To Apologise For Gukurahundi, Says The Commission Is Enough, Published: 24 January 2018 , Retrieved: January 24 2018''</ref> + === DRC Minerals===

− + ''' Mnangagwa ''' was pointed out by the United Nations in ''' 2001 ''' as the architect behind Zanu-PF's illicit dealings in the Democratic Republic of Congo.These deals had to do with the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] and other unnamed businessmen from both countries. There was widespread speculation that he got access to the DRC's mineral wealth due to Zimbabwe's taking part in the war. .<ref name="abc">J. Winter, [http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/6506549.stm Profile: Emmerson Mnangagwa], "BBC News", published:30 Mar 07,retrieved:11 Dec 14"</ref>

− ==Corruption Allegations==

− === D.R.C. Minerals===

− Mnangagwa was pointed out by the United Nations in 2001 as the architect behind Zanu-PF's illicit dealings in the Democratic Republic of Congo.These deals had to do with the [[Zimbabwe National Army]] and other unnamed businessmen from both countries. There was widespread speculation that he got access to the DRC's mineral wealth due to Zimbabwe's taking part in the war. .<ref name="abc">J. Winter, [http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/6506549.stm Profile: Emmerson Mnangagwa], "BBC News", published:30 Mar 07,retrieved:11 Dec 14"</ref>

===Unlawful Release=== ===Unlawful Release===

− There were allegations that were made in the press to the effect that Mnangagwa had unlawfully facilitated the release of [[George Tanyanyiwa Chikanga]] in 2000. This was reported to have taken place while the President was still the minister of Legal and Parliamentary affairs.<ref name="Wewe">[http://allafrica.com/stories/200209200651.html Zimbabwe: State Completes Probe Into Mnangagwa, Chikanga Case], ''AllAfrica'', Published: September 20, 2002, Retrieved: January 7, 2015,</ref> Chikanga was reported to have committed several crimes ranging from armed robbery to fraud, involving figures reaching up to USD 7 million.<ref name="Lili">Pedzisai Ruhanya, [http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/old/oct26a_2001.html Mnangagwa visited jailed armed robber], ''Daily News'', Published: October 25, 2001, Retrieved: January 7, 2014</ref> + There were allegations that were made in the press to the effect that ''' Mnangagwa ''' had unlawfully facilitated the release of [[George Tanyanyiwa Chikanga]] in ''' 2000 ''' . This was reported to have taken place while he was still the minister of Legal and Parliamentary affairs. <ref name="Wewe">[http://allafrica.com/stories/200209200651.html Zimbabwe: State Completes Probe Into Mnangagwa, Chikanga Case], ''AllAfrica'', Published: September 20, 2002, Retrieved: January 7, 2015,</ref> Chikanga was reported to have committed several crimes ranging from armed robbery to fraud, involving figures reaching up to USD 7 million.<ref name="Lili">Pedzisai Ruhanya, [http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/old/oct26a_2001.html Mnangagwa visited jailed armed robber], ''Daily News'', Published: October 25, 2001, Retrieved: January 7, 2014</ref>

===Share Dispute=== ===Share Dispute===

− Mnangagwa and his son Emmerson Jnr were involved in a $600 000 shares dispute between two [[Harare]] businessmen Brian Jembere and Paris Olympics. The local media reported that Jembere bought $600 000 worth of shares in Olympics’ H.E.R (Private) Limited company. Mnangagwa’s wife reportedly operates a salon at H.E.R premises, which is located at number 18311 Chiremba Road in [[Hillside]] in [[Harare]]. It was strongly believed that Olympics being closely linked to Mnangagwa used the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] to abuse the country’s criminal justice system to outdo Jembere.<ref name="Nehanda">T. Kamhungira, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/01/13/mnangagwa-sucked-600-000-share-dispute/ Mnangagwa sucked into $600 000 share dispute],''Nehanda Radio'', published:13 Jan 2015,retrieved:14 Jan 2015"</ref> + ''' Mnangagwa ''' and his son Emmerson Jnr were involved in a $600 000 shares dispute between two [[Harare]] businessmen Brian Jembere and Paris Olympics. The local media reported that Jembere bought $600 000 worth of shares in Olympics’ H.E.R (Private) Limited company. Mnangagwa’s wife reportedly operates a salon at H.E.R premises, which is located at number 18311 Chiremba Road in [[Hillside]] in [[Harare]]. It was strongly believed that Olympics being closely linked to Mnangagwa used the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] to abuse the country’s criminal justice system to outdo Jembere. <ref name="Nehanda">T. Kamhungira, [http://nehandaradio.com/2015/01/13/mnangagwa-sucked-600-000-share-dispute/ Mnangagwa sucked into $600 000 share dispute],''Nehanda Radio'', published:13 Jan 2015,retrieved:14 Jan 2015"</ref>

===Farm Mechanisation Scheme=== ===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===

Line 105: Line 98:

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref> <ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

− ==Bid To Succeed Mugabe==

===Tsholotsho Declaration=== ===Tsholotsho Declaration===

− In 2004, in what became known as the [[Tsholotsho Declaration]], a group led by six Zanu PF provincial chairmen, some members of the [[Politburo]], [[Central Committee]], MPs, Veterans of the War of Liberation met at [[Dinyane Secondary School]] in [[Tsholotsho]] where an agreement was allegedly struck to install Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidium following the death of [[Simon Muzenda]].<ref name="NewsD">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/09/09/zanu-pf-exorcises-tsholotsho-ghost/ Zanu PF exorcises Tsholotsho ghost], ''NewsDay'', published: September 9, 2013, retrieved: Aug 1, 2016</ref> + In ''' 2004 ''' , in what became known as the [[Tsholotsho Declaration]], a group led by six Zanu PF provincial chairmen, some members of the [[Politburo]], [[Central Committee]], MPs, Veterans of the War of Liberation met at [[Dinyane Secondary School]] in [[Tsholotsho]] where an agreement was allegedly struck to install Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidium following the death of [[Simon Muzenda]].<ref name="NewsD">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/09/09/zanu-pf-exorcises-tsholotsho-ghost/ Zanu PF exorcises Tsholotsho ghost], ''NewsDay'', published: September 9, 2013, retrieved: Aug 1, 2016</ref>

− Under the scheme, Mnangagwa would assume the vice-presidency and eventually the leadership of Zanu-PF and the country. The meeting was allegedly held ahead of a key Zanu-PF congress in 2004. Although Mnangagwa had secured the support of six of the country’s 10 provinces, he was outdone by [[Robert Mugabe|Mugabe]]’s move to amend the party’s constitution to ensure that one of the party’s vice-presidents was a woman. The decision saw [[Joice Mujuru]] being appointed vice-president.<ref name="NZ">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-18706-Gumbo+warns+of+%E2%80%98Tsholotsho+Two%E2%80%99+plot/news.aspx Gumbo comes to Mujuru’s defence, attacks Herald], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: October 31, 2014, retrieved: Aug 1,2016</ref>. + Under the scheme, ''' Mnangagwa ''' would assume the vice-presidency and eventually the leadership of Zanu-PF and the country. The meeting was allegedly held ahead of a key Zanu-PF congress in ''' 2004 ''' . Although Mnangagwa had secured the support of six of the country’s 10 provinces, he was outdone by [[Robert Mugabe|Mugabe]]’s move to amend the party’s constitution to ensure that one of the party’s vice-presidents was a woman. The decision saw [[Joice Mujuru]] being appointed vice-president.<ref name="NZ">[http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-18706-Gumbo+warns+of+%E2%80%98Tsholotsho+Two%E2%80%99+plot/news.aspx Gumbo comes to Mujuru’s defence, attacks Herald], ''New Zimbabwe'', published: October 31, 2014, retrieved: Aug 1,2016</ref>.

− Following the failure of the succession plot, participants in the declaration were suspended from the party with the exception of Mnangagwa who was appointed Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities, a position considered to be of low significance<ref name="Alex"> Alex Magaisa, [http://alexmagaisa.com/2014/12/10/the-year-of-the-crocodile/ The Year Of The Crocodile], ''Alex Magaisa'', published: December 10, 2014, retrieved: Aug 1, 2016</ref> + Following the failure of the succession plot, participants in the declaration were suspended from the party with the exception of ''' Mnangagwa ''' who was appointed Minister of Rural Housing and Social Amenities, a position considered to be of low significance<ref name="Alex"> Alex Magaisa, [http://alexmagaisa.com/2014/12/10/the-year-of-the-crocodile/ The Year Of The Crocodile], ''Alex Magaisa'', published: December 10, 2014, retrieved: Aug 1, 2016</ref>

+

+ ===2007 Coup Plan===

=== Ouster of Mujuru and Appointment as Vice President=== === Ouster of Mujuru and Appointment as Vice President===

− Mnangagwa was eventually appointed as Vice President of Zimbabwe in 2014 after the [[Factionalism in Zanu-PF]] saw the ouster of [[Joice Mujuru]] from Zanu-PF, Mujuru was dismissed from the presidium by Former President [[Robert Mugabe]] due to her alleged abuse of office and incompetence. Mnangagwa's appointment followed 10 days later, on 10 December 2014 during the publicized [[ZANU PF 6th National People's Conference]] held from 2 December in Harare.<ref name="zbcnews">, [http://www.zbc.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=50595%3Avp-mnangagwa-escapes-poisoning&catid=41%3Atop-stories&Itemid=86 VP Mnangagwa escapes poisoning], "ZBC", published:10 Dec 2014,retrieved:11 Dec 2014"</ref> + ''' Mnangagwa ''' was eventually appointed as Vice President of Zimbabwe in ''' 2014 ''' after the [[Factionalism in Zanu-PF]] saw the ouster of [[Joice Mujuru]] from Zanu-PF, Mujuru was dismissed from the presidium by Former President [[Robert Mugabe]] due to her alleged abuse of office and incompetence. Mnangagwa's appointment followed 10 days later, on 10 December 2014 during the publicized [[ZANU PF 6th National People's Conference]] held from 2 December in Harare. <ref name="zbcnews">, [http://www.zbc.co.zw/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=50595%3Avp-mnangagwa-escapes-poisoning&catid=41%3Atop-stories&Itemid=86 VP Mnangagwa escapes poisoning], "ZBC", published:10 Dec 2014,retrieved:11 Dec 2014"</ref>

− Mnangagwa was appointed as both second secretary of the Zanu- PF party as well as state Vice President of the country. He was appointed together with [[Phelekezela Mphoko]] representing the ZAPU ([[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]) wing as part of the [[Unity Accord]] agreement. Mnangagwa's appointment came after years of speculation on who would land the job after the death of [[John Nkomo]]. Most analysts predicted Mnangagwa would land the post due to his unquestioned loyalty to Robert Mugabe. There was also speculation that the decline of the Mujuru led faction and the relegation of [[Joice Mujuru]] left Mnangagwa with considerable support both in the politburo as well as in the [[Central Committee]]. It is generally believed that Mnangagwa enjoyed popular support from Zanu-PF forefront leaders such as the former Secretary of the [[Women's League]] [[Grace Mugabe]], [[Jonathan Moyo]], [[Oppah Muchinguri]], [[Obert Mpofu]] and [[Christopher Mutsvangwa]]. + ''' Mnangagwa ''' was appointed as both second secretary of the Zanu- PF party as well as state Vice President of the country. He was appointed together with [[Phelekezela Mphoko]] representing the ZAPU ([[Zimbabwe African People's Union]]) wing as part of the [[Unity Accord]] agreement. Mnangagwa's appointment came after years of speculation on who would land the job after the death of [[John Nkomo]]. Most analysts predicted Mnangagwa would land the post due to his unquestioned loyalty to Robert Mugabe. There was also speculation that the decline of the Mujuru led faction and the relegation of [[Joice Mujuru]] left Mnangagwa with considerable support both in the politburo as well as in the [[Central Committee]]. It is generally believed that Mnangagwa enjoyed popular support from Zanu-PF forefront leaders such as the former Secretary of the [[Women's League]] [[Grace Mugabe]], [[Jonathan Moyo]], [[Oppah Muchinguri]], [[Obert Mpofu]] and [[Christopher Mutsvangwa]].

===Team Lacoste vs G40=== ===Team Lacoste vs G40===

− From the dawn of these two factions believed to be part of [[Zanu-PF]], a lot of friction and finger pointing on who did what was very evident .Some members of the party openly talked about the two factions on rallies.The main pointers being how one faction might outdo the other and which faction was better.Mnangagwa was tied to the Lacoste Faction (a play on Mnangagwa's nickname which means crocodile and the crocodile logo on the Lacoste clothing label) while the G40 was reported to have been led by [[Grace Mugabe]].<ref name="The Standard"> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2017/09/10/team-lacoste-vs-g40-ed-poisoning-triggers-vicious-fight/Team Lacoste vs G40: ED ‘poisoning’ triggers vicious fight ], ''The Standard, Published: 10 September 2017, Retrieved: 11 November 2017''</ref> + These two factions , part of [[Zanu-PF]], created a lot of friction and finger pointing as to who did what , very evidently . Some members of the party openly talked about the two factions on rallies. The main points being how one faction might outdo the other and which faction was better. ''' Mnangagwa ''' was tied to the Lacoste Faction (a play on ''' Mnangagwa ''' 's nickname which means crocodile and the crocodile logo on the Lacoste clothing label) while the G40 was reported to have been led by [[Grace Mugabe]].<ref name="The Standard"> [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2017/09/10/team-lacoste-vs-g40-ed-poisoning-triggers-vicious-fight/Team Lacoste vs G40: ED ‘poisoning’ triggers vicious fight ], ''The Standard, Published: 10 September 2017, Retrieved: 11 November 2017''</ref>

===Dimissal and Expulsion from the party=== ===Dimissal and Expulsion from the party===

− Emerson Mnangagwa was dismissed from Government on various charges including discharging his duties in a manner inconsistent with his official duties, disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability and a lack of probity in the execution of his duties by [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="The Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-expels-mnangagwa/ Zanu-PF expels Mnangagwa], ''The Herald, Published: 09 November 2017, Retrieved: 09 November 2017''</ref>Following the recommendations from the [[Zanu-PF Youth League]], [[Zanu-PF]] [[Women's League]] and ten provinces that Mnangagwa should be expelled from the party,he was expelled following the 313th ordinary session of the Politburo on the 8th of November 2017.<ref name="The Herald" /> + ''' Emerson Mnangagwa ''' was dismissed from Government on various charges including discharging his duties in a manner inconsistent with his official duties, disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability and a lack of probity in the execution of his duties by [[Robert Mugabe]]. <ref name="The Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-expels-mnangagwa/ Zanu-PF expels Mnangagwa], ''The Herald, Published: 09 November 2017, Retrieved: 09 November 2017''</ref> Following recommendations from [[Zanu-PF Youth League]], [[Zanu-PF]] [[Women's League]] , and ten provinces that ''' Mnangagwa ''' should be expelled from the party, he was expelled following the 313th ordinary session of the Politburo on the 8th of November 2017. <ref name="The Herald" />

This dismissal was generally thought as motivated by the increasingly tense factional fights. This dismissal was generally thought as motivated by the increasingly tense factional fights.

===Reinstatement into the Party=== ===Reinstatement into the Party===

− The Zanu-PF Central Committee which is the highest decision-making body outside of Congress dismissed [[Robert Mugabe]] as the party leader and first secretary of [[Zanu-PF]] on 19 November 2017.Emmerson Mnangagwa was appointed party leader and state-president-in-waiting.<ref name="Pindula News"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/11/19/list-people-expelled-zanu-pf-following-central-committee-meeting/List of People Expelled From Zanu-PF Following Central Committee Meeting] '', Published: 19 November 2017 , Retrieved: 22 November 2017''</ref> + The Zanu-PF Central Committee , which is the highest decision-making body outside of Congress , dismissed [[Robert Mugabe]] as the party leader and first secretary of [[Zanu-PF]] on 19 November 2017. ''' Emmerson Mnangagwa ''' was appointed party leader and state-president-in-waiting. <ref name="Pindula News"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/11/19/list-people-expelled-zanu-pf-following-central-committee-meeting/List of People Expelled From Zanu-PF Following Central Committee Meeting]'', Published: 19 November 2017 , Retrieved: 22 November 2017''</ref>

==Assuming The Presidency== ==Assuming The Presidency==

− On the 24th of November 2017 Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn as President of [[Zimbabwe]] after Zanu-PF party had voted him as president in waiting and reinstatement into the party.The swearing in took place at the [[National Sports Stadium]] in [[Harare]] and was conducted by [[Luke Malaba]] + On '''24 November 2017 ''' ''' Emmerson Mnangagwa ''' was sworn in as President of [[Zimbabwe]] after Zanu-PF had voted him as president in waiting and reinstatement into the party. The swearing in took place at the [[National Sports Stadium]] in [[Harare]] and was conducted by [[Luke Malaba]] .

− ==Alleged Assasination Attempts== + = ==Alleged Assasination Attempts = ==

− ===Attempted Poisoning 2014=== + = ===Attempted Poisoning 2014 = ===

− The [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] Television reported that there was an attempt to poison the former Vice President just before he was appointed Vice President. Unknown assailants were believed to have sprinkled the deadly cyanide poison in Mnangagwa’s office at the new government complex in Harare.<ref name="zbcnews"/> It was also reported that Mnangagwa was lucky to survive after his secretary, the first one to enter into office was seriously affected by the poison.She was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated.<ref name="zbcnews"/>Former President [[Robert Mugabe]] broke the news on 10 December 2014 while announcing the new look on Zanu-PF Politburo, which saw Mnangagwa replace Joyce Mujuru as Robert Mugabe’s deputy.<ref name="zbcnews"/> + The [[Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation]] Television reported that there was an attempt to poison the former Vice President just before he was appointed Vice President. Unknown assailants were believed to have sprinkled the deadly cyanide poison in Mnangagwa’s office at the new government complex in Harare. <ref name="zbcnews"/> It was also reported that ''' Mnangagwa ''' was lucky to survive after his secretary, the first one to enter into office was seriously affected by the poison. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated. <ref name="zbcnews"/> Former President [[Robert Mugabe]] broke the news on ''' 10 December 2014 ''' while announcing the new look on Zanu-PF Politburo, which saw ''' Mnangagwa ''' replace [[ Joyce Mujuru ]] as Robert Mugabe’s deputy. <ref name="zbcnews"/>

− === Alleged Ice Cream Poisoning 2017=== + === = Ice Cream Poisoning 2017 = ===

− Mnangagwa was ferried from a Youth Interface Rally in Gwanda in August 2017, after he fell ill and started vomiting.It was alleged that he had eaten ice cream from [[Gushungo Dairy]]. He was later airlifted to South Africa, where he was reported to have recovered. However, days later the then Minister of Information and Publicity [[Christopher Mushohwe]], dismissed the poisoning allegations refuting that Mnangagwa had not eaten any ice cream at all. He was reported to have said that the former Vice President had instead eaten , stale food which had upset his stomach. Mnangagwa further cemented that he was not poisoned. + ''' Mnangagwa ''' was ferried from a Youth Interface Rally in Gwanda in ''' August 2017 ''' , after he fell ill and started vomiting. It was alleged that he had eaten ice cream from [[Gushungo Dairy]]. He was later airlifted to South Africa, where he was reported to have recovered. However, days later the then Minister of Information and Publicity [[Christopher Mushohwe]], dismissed the poisoning allegations refuting that ''' Mnangagwa ''' had not eaten any ice cream at all. He was reported to have said that the former Vice President had instead eaten stale food which had upset his stomach. ''' Mnangagwa ''' further confirmed that he was not poisoned.

<blockquote> <blockquote>

Line 142: Line 136:

</blockquote> </blockquote>

− However, at the end of September 2017, Mnangagwa confirmed rumours that he had been poisoned which he and state officials had dismissed. Speaking at the memorial service of the late [[Shuvai Mahofa]] in [[Masvingo]], Mnangagwa said: + However, at the end of ''' September 2017 ''' , ''' Mnangagwa ''' confirmed rumours that he had been poisoned which he and state officials had dismissed. Speaking at the memorial service of the late [[Shuvai Mahofa]] in [[Masvingo]], Mnangagwa said:

<blockquote> <blockquote>

Line 151: Line 145:

</blockquote> </blockquote>

− === ''' November 2017 Assassination Attempt ''' === + === = November 2017 Assassination Attempt = ===

− Upon his return after the reinstatement, Mnangagwa reportedly indicated in his opening speech that he had fled the country and went into exile.The main reason reported was that he was informed that his life was in danger and there were plans to eliminate him within two hours of him getting the letter of dismissal.[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/11/22/10-things-noted-emmerson-mnangagwas-first-speech-returning-country/ Emmerson Mnangagwa’s First Speech After Returning To The Country] + Upon his return after the reinstatement, ''' Mnangagwa ''' reportedly indicated in his opening speech that he had fled the country and went into exile. The main reason reported was that he was informed that his life was in danger and there were plans to eliminate him within two hours of him getting the letter of dismissal. [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/11/22/10-things-noted-emmerson-mnangagwas-first-speech-returning-country/ Emmerson Mnangagwa’s First Speech After Returning To The Country]

− ===June 2018 Explosion At Bulawayo Rally=== + = ===June 2018 Explosion At Bulawayo Rally = ===

− On 23 June 2018, after Mnangagwa addressed as rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, an explosion went off as he left the stage. Several people near him were injured including, Vice President [[Kembo Mohadi]], [[Marry Chiwenga]] (wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga) and others. Mnangagwa himself escaped unscathed. + On ''' 23 June 2018 ''' , after Mnangagwa addressed as rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, an explosion (possibly a grenade) went off as he left the stage. Several people near him were injured including, Vice President [[Kembo Mohadi]], [[Marry Chiwenga]] (wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga) and others. ''' Mnangagwa ''' himself escaped unscathed.

− Commenting on the attack later that day, Mnangagwa said that the cowardly act would not get in the way of holding a peaceful election on 30 July 2018.<ref name="pn24june"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/06/23/explosion-at-mnangagwa-bulawayo-rally/ Explosion At Mnangagwa Bulawayo Rally ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 23 Jun 2018, retrieved: 24 Jun 2018''</ref> + Commenting on the attack later that day, ''' Mnangagwa ''' said that the cowardly act would not get in the way of holding a peaceful election on ''' 30 July 2018 ''' . <ref name="pn24june"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/06/23/explosion-at-mnangagwa-bulawayo-rally/ Explosion At Mnangagwa Bulawayo Rally ⋆ Pindula News],'' Pindula News, published: 23 Jun 2018, retrieved: 24 Jun 2018''</ref>

− ==Calls for Peace, Love After Stadium Blast== + After ''' Emmerson Mnangagwa ''' survived this assassination attempt, he said that Zimbabweans should address their differences amicably and not resort to violence to resolve any conflict.

− After Emmerson Mnangagwa , survived an assassination attempt at an election campaign rally , he said that Zimbabweans should address their differences amicably and not resort to violence to resolve any conflict.

− In a statement following a blast at White City Stadium in the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans to always embrace each other with love and not engage in violence.<ref name="voa"> [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/emmerson-mnangagwa-assassination-attempt/4452132.html President Mnangagwa Calls for Peace, Love After Stadium Blast],'' VOA, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref> + In a statement following a blast at White City Stadium in the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo, ''' Mnangagwa ''' urged Zimbabweans to always embrace each other with love and not engage in violence. <ref name="voa"> [https://www.voazimbabwe.com/a/emmerson-mnangagwa-assassination-attempt/4452132.html President Mnangagwa Calls for Peace, Love After Stadium Blast],'' VOA, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref>

− ==Mnangagwa’s Administration placed Under USA Sanctions==

− United States renewed sanctions against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration and former [[ZANU-PF]] leader Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.New Ministers appointed after the Mugabe ouster and who were not on the list of targeted sanctions were also added on the list. + ===Mnangagwa’s Administration placed Under USA Sanctions===

+ United States renewed sanctions against '''Mnangagwa'''’s administration and former [[ZANU-PF]] leader Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. New Ministers appointed after the Mugabe ouster and who were not on the list of targeted sanctions were also added on the list.

− ==Promises Made by Emmerson Mnangagwa== + = ==Promises Made by Emmerson Mnangagwa = ==

*Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged for the first democratic vote since Robert Mugabe was deposed. *Emmerson Mnangagwa pledged for the first democratic vote since Robert Mugabe was deposed.

*Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to pay compensation for land grabs during the Fast track land reform. *Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to pay compensation for land grabs during the Fast track land reform.

Line 175: Line 168:

− ==TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people == + = ==TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people == =

+ In '''2018''' '''Mnangagwa''' was listed on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential people in the world. He was listed together with US-based South African comedian Trevor Noah. Mnangagwa was listed in the leaders category. <ref name="Pn"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/19/mnangagwa-listed-on-time-magazines-100-most-influential-people-in-the-world/], ''President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been listed on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential people in the world, Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 20 April 2018''</ref>

− In 2018 President Emmerson Mnangagwa was listed on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential people in the world. Mnangagwa is listed together with US - based South African comedian Trevor Noah . Mnangagwa was listed in the leaders category . <ref name=" Pn "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/ 19 /mnangagwa- listed - on - time - magazines - 100 - most - influential - people - in - the - world /], '' President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been listed on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential people in the world , Published: DATE_PUBLISHED_HERE , Retrieved: 20 April 2018''</ref> + ===Promise to step down in the event of loosing the 2018 presidential election===

+ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant-General (retired) [[Sibusiso Moyo]] said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was prepared to step down if he lost the '''2018''' presidential elections to [[MDC - T]] leader [[Nelson Chamisa]] or any other opposition candidate . Minister Moyo made the revelation at Chatham House in the United Kingdom, where he spoke on the government’s plans for re-engagement and renewal of Zimbabwe’s international economic relations . <ref name=" step "> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/ 23 /mnangagwa- is-prepared-to - step - down - if - he - loses - 2018 - elections - s - b - moyo /], ''Mnangagwa Is Prepared To Step Down If He Loses 2018 Elections: S.B. Moyo , Published: 24 April 2018 , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref>

− = =Promise to step down in the event of loosing the 2018 presidential election== + ===launching campaign pledge card = ==

− Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant-General (retired) [[Sibusiso Moyo]] said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was prepared to step down if he lost the 2018 presidential elections to [[MDC-T]] leader [[Nelson Chamisa]] or any other opposition candidate. Minister Moyo made the revelation at Chatham House in the United Kingdom, where he spoke on the government’s plans for re-engagement and renewal of Zimbabwe’s international economic relations. <ref name="step"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/04/23/mnangagwa-is-prepared-to-step-down-if-he-loses-2018-elections-s-b-moyo/], ''Mnangagwa Is Prepared To Step Down If He Loses 2018 Elections: S.B. Moyo, Published: 24 April 2018 , Retrieved: 24 April 2018''</ref> + ''' Mnangagwa ''' launched a campaign pledge card and called on Zimbabweans to hold him accountable for his promises. Releasing the pledge card, '''Mnangagwa''', who was the Zanu PF presidential candidate in the '''30 July ''' harmonised elections said in the new Zimbabwe leaders must be public servants, be open, transparent and accountable to the people.

−

−

− ==launching campaign pledge card==

− Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a campaign pledge card and called on Zimbabweans to hold him accountable for his promises.Releasing the pledge card, Emmerson who was the Zanu PF presidential candidate in the July 30 harmonised elections said in the new Zimbabwe leaders must be public servants, be open, transparent and accountable to the people.

He said each pledge card has his signature and should be considered a coupon of progress and development and a certificate of trust between the people and himself.<ref name="Zimmail"> [http://www.thezimbabwemail.com/main/mnangagwa-launches-campaign-pledge-card/ Mnangagwa launches campaign pledge card],'' The Zimbabwe Mail, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref> He said each pledge card has his signature and should be considered a coupon of progress and development and a certificate of trust between the people and himself.<ref name="Zimmail"> [http://www.thezimbabwemail.com/main/mnangagwa-launches-campaign-pledge-card/ Mnangagwa launches campaign pledge card],'' The Zimbabwe Mail, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref>

− ==Zimbabwe is open for Bussiness==

− Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country was "open for business" after almost four decades of oppressive rule by former leader Robert Mugabe.

− Mnangagwa , who took the top job in November following Mugabe' s dramatic resignation, said his priority was embracing the international economy and modernizing infrastructure, in an interview with CNN's Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Mnangagwa pledged "zero tolerance on corruption" and said he was "doing everything possible to deal with our debts.<ref name="CNN"> [https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/24/africa/zimbabwe-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-davos-intl/index.html President Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe 'open for business' ],'' CNN, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref> + ===Zimbabwe is open for Bussiness===

+ ''' Mnangagwa ''' said the country was "open for business" after almost four decades of oppressive rule by former leader [[Robert Mugabe ]]. '''Mnangagwa'' ' said his priority was embracing the international economy and modernizing infrastructure, in an interview with CNN's Richard Quest at the World Economic Forum in Davos. ''' Mnangagwa ''' pledged "zero tolerance on corruption" and said he was "doing everything possible to deal with our debts.<ref name="CNN"> [https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/24/africa/zimbabwe-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-davos-intl/index.html President Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe 'open for business' ],'' CNN, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref>

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eZf7JbOphU||| #AfCFTA: PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS ZIMBABWE IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS|frame|}}<br /><br /> {{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_eZf7JbOphU||| #AfCFTA: PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS ZIMBABWE IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS|frame|}}<br /><br />

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWWA-JPVnLA||| Zimbabwe President: We can learn from past mistakes|frame|}}<br /><br /> {{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWWA-JPVnLA||| Zimbabwe President: We can learn from past mistakes|frame|}}<br /><br />

− ==Warning Oppostion parties== + = ==Warning Oppostion parties== =

−

Addressing a rally outside [[Mucheke Stadium]], Mnangagwa warned the opposition that Zanu PF revenge will be sour if they continued to assult and intimidate Zanu-PF suppoters. Addressing a rally outside [[Mucheke Stadium]], Mnangagwa warned the opposition that Zanu PF revenge will be sour if they continued to assult and intimidate Zanu-PF suppoters.

<blockquote>Let’s show humility in Zanu PF and respect. Our respect and calmness should, however, not be regarded as weakness, if you anger us, you will see us, when things come to a head, you will see that we are not cheap people. When things are bad, we will be equal to the challenge. Do not start it with us,” he said.</blockquote>.<ref name="Newsday"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/06/mnangagwa-warns-opposition-parties-over-violence/ Mnangagwa warns opposition parties over violence - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 17 Jun 2018, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref> <blockquote>Let’s show humility in Zanu PF and respect. Our respect and calmness should, however, not be regarded as weakness, if you anger us, you will see us, when things come to a head, you will see that we are not cheap people. When things are bad, we will be equal to the challenge. Do not start it with us,” he said.</blockquote>.<ref name="Newsday"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/06/mnangagwa-warns-opposition-parties-over-violence/ Mnangagwa warns opposition parties over violence - NewsDay Zimbabwe],'' NewsDay Zimbabwe, published: 17 Jun 2018, retrieved: 25 Jul 2018''</ref>

− ==2018 campaign videos== + = ==2018 campaign videos = ==

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R0Aoa7kN5w||| ED Mnangagwa's Mutare Rally|frame|}}<br /><br /> {{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R0Aoa7kN5w||| ED Mnangagwa's Mutare Rally|frame|}}<br /><br />

− == Casting the ballot Kwekwe 2018 elections== + = ==Casting the ballot Kwekwe 2018 elections== =

−

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4FjE56NI0s||| President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his vote|}}<br /><br /> {{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4FjE56NI0s||| President Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his vote|}}<br /><br />

− ==Congradulations messages== + = ==Congradulations messages = ==

− ===Cyril Rhamaposa=== + = ===Cyril Rhamaposa = ===

− Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of SADC, called and congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa on his election as president of Zimbabwe, following elections which were held on the 30th of July 2018<ref name="b24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-142212.html Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa],'' Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 3 Aug 2018''</ref>. + Cyril Ramaphosa, who was also the chairperson of SADC, called and congratulated ''' Mnangagwa ''' on his election as president of Zimbabwe, following elections which were held on the 30th of July 2018<ref name="b24"> [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-142212.html Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa],'' Bulawayo24 News, retrieved: 3 Aug 2018''</ref>.

==Trivia== ==Trivia==

Line 227: Line 215:

|image_alt=Emmerson Mnangagwa |image_alt=Emmerson Mnangagwa

}} }}



+ [[Category:Politicians]]

+ [[Category:Presidents and Vice Presidents]]

[[Category:Politicians]]