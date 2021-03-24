*Mnangagwa and Auxillia have been blessed with three children: [[Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior]], Sean and [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]].<ref name="N"/>

*With [[Jayne Matarise]], Mnangagwa has six children: [[ Farai Mnangagwa| Farai Celistine Mlotshwa]], [[Tasiwa Nancy Dambudzo]], Vimbayi, Tapiwa, [[Tariro Mnangagwa]] and [[Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa]].

The list of children is as follows:

Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.

According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]

Mnangagwa reportedly has a son named Ethan Dumisani with a former MSU accounting student Sikulekile Mapfumo. Mnangagwa according to a ZimLive report, bought a house for Mapfumo in the suburb of Gaika in Kwekwe, where she lives with their son.[2]