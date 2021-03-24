Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Emmerson Mnangagwa Children"

Page Discussion
 
Line 5: Line 5:
 
The list of children is as follows:
 
The list of children is as follows:
  
*With [[Jayne Matarise]], Mnangagwa has six children: [[Farai Celistine Mlotshwa]], [[Tasiwa Nancy Dambudzo]], Vimbayi, Tapiwa, [[Tariro Mnangagwa]] and [[Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa]].
+
*With [[Jayne Matarise]], Mnangagwa has six children: [[Farai Mnangagwa|Farai Celistine Mlotshwa]], [[Tasiwa Nancy Dambudzo]], Vimbayi, Tapiwa, [[Tariro Mnangagwa]] and [[Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa]].
 
<br></br>
 
<br></br>
 
*Mnangagwa and Auxillia have been blessed with three children: [[Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior]], Sean and [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]].<ref name="N"/>
 
*Mnangagwa and Auxillia have been blessed with three children: [[Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior]], Sean and [[Collins Mnangagwa|Collins]].<ref name="N"/>

Latest revision as of 11:20, 24 March 2021

Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.

According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]

The list of children is as follows:





References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Bridget Mananavire, ‘Mnangagwa has 18 children’ – report, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 25, 2018, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa jokes about his marriage as MSU mistress is named, ZimLive, Published: July 17, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Emmerson_Mnangagwa_Children&oldid=101287"