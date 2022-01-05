|description= Emmerson Mnangagwa according to a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom - based company has a total of 18 children.

Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.

According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]

Mnangagwa and Auxillia have been blessed with three children: Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior, Sean and Collins.[1]







Mnangagwa reportedly has a son named Ethan Dumisani with a former MSU accounting student Sikulekile Mapfumo. Mnangagwa according to a ZimLive report, bought a house for Mapfumo in the suburb of Gaika in Kwekwe, where she lives with their son.[2]