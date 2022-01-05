Pindula

[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]

Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.

According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]

The list of children is as follows:





