Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Emmerson Mnangagwa Children"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Emmerson Mnangagwa''' according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of '''18 children'''. According to a biography published by his publicists...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:54, 16 February 2021

Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.

According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]

The list of children is as follows:

  • Mnangagwa has a son named Ethan Dumisani with a former MSU accounting student Sikulekile Mapfumo. Mnangagwa reportedly bought a house for Mapfumo in the suburb of Gaika in Kwekwe, where she lives with their son.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Bridget Mananavire, ‘Mnangagwa has 18 children’ – report, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 25, 2018, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa jokes about his marriage as MSU mistress is named, ZimLive, Published: July 17, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Emmerson_Mnangagwa_Children&oldid=99576"