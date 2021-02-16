Difference between revisions of "Emmerson Mnangagwa Children"
(Created page with "'''Emmerson Mnangagwa''' according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of '''18 children'''. According to a biography published by his publicists...")
Latest revision as of 17:00, 16 February 2021
Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.
According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]
The list of children is as follows:
- With Jayne Matarise, Mnangagwa has six children: Farai Celistine Mlotshwa, Tasiwa Nancy Dambudzo, Vimbayi, Tapiwa, Tariro Mnangagwa and Emmerson Tanaka Mnangagwa.
- Mnangagwa and Auxillia have been blessed with three children: Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior, Sean and Collins.[1]
- Mnangagwa reportedly has a son named Ethan Dumisani with a former MSU accounting student Sikulekile Mapfumo. Mnangagwa according to a ZimLive report, bought a house for Mapfumo in the suburb of Gaika in Kwekwe, where she lives with their son.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Bridget Mananavire, ‘Mnangagwa has 18 children’ – report, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 25, 2018, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
- ↑ EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa jokes about his marriage as MSU mistress is named, ZimLive, Published: July 17, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021