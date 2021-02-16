Pindula

==References==
 
==References==

Emmerson Mnangagwa according a 2018 publication by a United Kingdom based company has a total of 18 children.

According to a biography published by his publicists on his official website, claiming Mnangagwa had nine children, sired with two wives — Jayne and Auxillia Mnangagwa. The list of children was later deleted from the website amid indications that it was not conclusive.[1]

The list of children is as follows:





References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Bridget Mananavire, ‘Mnangagwa has 18 children’ – report, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 25, 2018, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa jokes about his marriage as MSU mistress is named, ZimLive, Published: July 17, 2019, Retrieved: February 16, 2021
