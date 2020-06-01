Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior is a politician and the son of the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa. Born in a family of two other children, Seline and Collins, Emmerson Jnr is the eldest. His father, however, has other children from other marriages.

He is regarded as the closest child to the president and is often seen at all events close to his father. He is well known among politicians, academics, diplomats, investors, and religious clerics.[1]





Background

Emmerson Jnr is the firstborn of the country's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxilia Mnangagwa. He is married to Leya Mnangagwa (nee Travis). The two tied the knot at ceremony which was attended by the country's business and political elites, including the likes of Simon Khaya Moyo, Prudence Katomeni among other dignitaries.

He started his degree in Australia 2004 majoring business finance and marketing but was subsequently deported in 2007 following pressure from the opposition in Zimbabwe to have politician's children deported.

Mnangagwa finished a degree in with Hon. Business Administration (first class) in 2009 at the University of East London. Has had a hand in politics after being voted secretary for information and publicity for the Midlands Zanu PF youth league in 2013

Political career

Mnangagwa Junior comes from a political background in which both his mother and father are Zanu-PF stalwarts, the mother being member of the Zanu- PF Women's League and his father is the First Secretary of Zanu-PF political party. Mnangagwa Junior entered into politics when he was elected into the Zanuck-PF Midlands Youth Executive.

In January 2014, it was announced that there will be by-elections to fill in the vacant seats,[2] It was revealed that Mnangagwa announced that his son was to stand and compete against candidates from opposition political parties in the country.[3]

