Difference between revisions of "Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe"

The Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ) promotes and protects the interests of employers and workers in Zimbabwe. It is a membership organisation. They lobby government on national policies, practices and standards on labour, employment and socio-economic issues.
Contact Details
21 Smit Crescent, Eastlea, Harare.
Tel: 0263 242, 2739649, 2739647, 2739630, 2739133
Email: emcoz@emcoz.co.zw
Website: https://www.emcoz.co.zw/