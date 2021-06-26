In 2020 there were reports that Energy Murambadoro had returned to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League as [[Chicken Inn Football Club]] goalkeeper’s coach.<ref name="S">[https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2020/01/17/energy-murambadoro-gets-coaching-role-in-zpsl/ Energy Murambadoro gets coaching role in ZPSL], ''Soccer24'', Published: January 17, 2020, Retrieved: June 26, 2021</ref><ref name="SS">Lawrence Tichaona Mangenje, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2021/04/24/energy-murambadoro-the-village-boy-who-lived-a-dream-in-tunisia/ Energy Murambadoro, the village boy who lived a dream in Tunisia], ''Soccer24'', Published: April 24, 2021Retrieved: June 26, 2021</ref>

Energy "Gokwe" Murambadoro is the goalkeeper at Amazulu Football Club. He is one of the most talented goalkeepers to have played for CAPS United Football Club and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team

Background

Enery Murambadoro was born June 27, 1982 in Gokwe.[1]

Murambadoro started his career while playing in Gokwe before making a move to Harare giants CAPS. It was at Makepekepe that Murambadoro went through some of the major highlights of his career chief among them being crowned Soccer star of the year and winning the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League two consecutive times under the guidance of Charles Mhlauri.[2] After a successful stint with the Green Machine, Murambadoro made a move to the South African league where he joined Hellenic.[3]

The player also featured for an Israeli team called club Bnei Sakhnim but the player did not last a season.[3] During his short stint with Bnei Sakhnin in 2005 he had the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.[4]

Energy Murambadoro retraced his footsteps to Makepekepe but would only spend six months with the club before joining Benoni United. In almost theatrical fashion, Murambadoro left the club barely six months into his contract and rejoined Caps for a second time.[3] After rejoining CAPS, the goal minder went back to South Africa again where he joined Bidvest Wits Football Club before being loaned to Mpumalanga Black Aces during the 2009 to 2010 season.

Murambadoro joined AmaZulu in 2013. In 2019 he announced his retirement from a football career that spanned over 16 years.

Murambadoro told his last club AmaZulu’s website on 15 May 2019 that he was quitting football as a player so that he could focus on a different career challenge.[4]

Coaching

In 2020 there were reports that Energy Murambadoro had returned to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League as Chicken Inn Football Club goalkeeper’s coach.[5][6]

Clubs Played For

2003 : CAPS United Football Club

2003-2004 : Hellenic, SA

2004-2005 : Bnei Sakhnnin, Israel

2005-2006 : CAPS United, Zim

2006 : Benoni Premier United, SA

2007 : CAPS United

2008-2009 : Bidvest Wits

2009-2010 : Black Aces, SA (on loan)

2013-2019: Amazulu Football Club

Clubs Coached

2019-Present: Chicken Inn Football Club

National Team Caps

Accolades

Soccer star of the year (2003)

Gallery

Controversy

Involvement in Asiagate Scandal

Murambadoro was implicated in the match fixing scandal popularly known as the Asiagate Scandal after it emerged that there had been dubious arrangements to have the national squad partake in tournaments whose outcome had already been set. It was also said that Murambadoro was not aware that he was partaking in a match fixing scandal to the extent that when he was told to deliberately let goals in, he cried.













