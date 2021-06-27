Difference between revisions of "Energy Murambadoro"
Latest revision as of 07:09, 27 June 2021
|Energy Murambadoro
Energy Murambadoro
|Born
|Energy Murambadoro
June 27, 1982
Gokwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Other names
|Gokwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Chicken Inn Football Club
|Known for
|Playing for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team
|Spouse(s)
|Karen
|Children
|Tanatswa, Donell-Henri
Energy "Gokwe" Murambadoro is the goalkeeper coach at Chicken Inn Football Club. He is one of the most talented goalkeepers to have played for CAPS United Football Club and the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team
Background
Enery Murambadoro was born June 27, 1982 in Gokwe.[1]
Football career
Murambadoro started his career while playing in Gokwe before making a move to Harare giants CAPS. It was at Makepekepe that Murambadoro went through some of the major highlights of his career chief among them being crowned Soccer star of the year and winning the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League two consecutive times under the guidance of Charles Mhlauri.[2] After a successful stint with the Green Machine, Murambadoro made a move to the South African league where he joined Hellenic.[3]
The player also featured for an Israeli team called club Bnei Sakhnim but the player did not last a season.[3] During his short stint with Bnei Sakhnin in 2005 he had the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.[4]
Energy Murambadoro retraced his footsteps to Makepekepe but would only spend six months with the club before joining Benoni United. In almost theatrical fashion, Murambadoro left the club barely six months into his contract and rejoined Caps for a second time.[3] After rejoining CAPS, the goal minder went back to South Africa again where he joined Bidvest Wits Football Club before being loaned to Mpumalanga Black Aces during the 2009 to 2010 season.
Murambadoro joined AmaZulu in February 2015 replacing Tapuwa Kapini.[5] In 2019 he announced his retirement from a football career that spanned over 16 years.
Murambadoro told his last club AmaZulu’s website on 15 May 2019 that he was quitting football as a player so that he could focus on a different career challenge.[4][6]
Coaching
In 2020 there were reports that Energy Murambadoro had returned to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League as Chicken Inn Football Club goalkeeper’s coach.[7][8]
Clubs Played For
- 2003 : CAPS United Football Club
- 2003-2004 : Hellenic, SA
- 2004-2005 : Bnei Sakhnnin, Israel
- 2005-2006 : CAPS United, Zim
- 2006 : Benoni Premier United, SA
- 2007 : CAPS United
- 2008-2009 : Bidvest Wits
- 2009-2010 : Black Aces, SA (on loan)
- 2010-2013 : Bidvest Wits, SA.[9]
- 2015-2019: Amazulu Football Club
Clubs Coached
- 2019-Present: Chicken Inn Football Club
National Team Caps
- 31[10]
Accolades
- Soccer star of the year (2003)
Gallery
Controversy
Involvement in Asiagate Scandal
Murambadoro was implicated in the match fixing scandal popularly known as the Asiagate Scandal after it emerged that there had been dubious arrangements to have the national squad partake in tournaments whose outcome had already been set. It was also said that Murambadoro was not aware that he was partaking in a match fixing scandal to the extent that when he was told to deliberately let goals in, he cried.
References
- ↑ Energy Murambadoro, Goal.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 5, 2015
- ↑ Farai Jere didn’t succeed in his mission to knock DeMbare off their perch and this will hurt him more than the controversy over the shares, The Herald, Published: November 30, 2012, Retrieved: February 4, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 Henry Mhara Murambadoro eyes PSL return, NewsDay, Published: January 21, 2013, Retrieved: February 5, 2015
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Murambadoro retires, The Herald, Published: May 16, 2019, Retrieved: June 26, 2021
- ↑ Murambadoro: AmaZulu have quality players, AmaZulu, Published: February 5, 2015, Retrieved: June 27, 2021
- ↑ Energy Murambadoro announces retirement, AmaZulu, Published: May 15, 2019, Retrieved: June 27, 2021
- ↑ Energy Murambadoro gets coaching role in ZPSL, Soccer24, Published: January 17, 2020, Retrieved: June 26, 2021
- ↑ Lawrence Tichaona Mangenje, Energy Murambadoro, the village boy who lived a dream in Tunisia, Soccer24, Published: April 24, 2021Retrieved: June 26, 2021
- ↑ , Energy Murambadoro - BeezSports.com,Beezsports, retrieved:26 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , Energy Murambadoro - BeezSports.com,Beezsports,retrieved:26 Jun 2015"