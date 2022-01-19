Difference between revisions of "Energy Ncube"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Energy Ncube<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 110:
|Line 110:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Energy Ncube, Energy Ncube Biography, Energy Ncube Zanu-PF
|keywords= Energy Ncube, Energy Ncube Biography, Energy Ncube Zanu-PF
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Energy-Ncube.jpg
|image= Energy-Ncube.jpg
|image_alt= Energy Ncube Biography
|image_alt= Energy Ncube Biography
Revision as of 20:38, 19 January 2022
|Energy Ncube
|Known for
|Being a politician
|Political party
|ZANU-PF
|Parent(s)
|Relatives
|Owen Ncube
|Website
|www
Energy "Dhala" Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of ZANU-PF. Ncube is the nephew of fellow ZANU-PF politician Owen Ncube.
Background
His mother was Letwin Ncube. She died in December 2021. Owen Ncube is his late mother's brother.[1]
Businesses
He operates a mine named G 'n' P.[2]
Links To Al Shabaab
Energy Ncube is allegedly the leader of the militia group, known as Al Shabaab. In November 2021, Al Shabaab attacked some Zanu PF members leaving many injured and others bruised at the party’s Inter-District meeting in Kwekwe.
Owen Ncube had been accused of running the group but sources told Nehanda Radio that Al Shabaab had been inherited by Energy Ncube.
On 4 October 2020, during a Kwekwe Central Primary Election the same group attacked Zanu-PF members at the party's Kwekwe Headquarters and assaulted a person to death.[2]
Political Career
On 19 January 2022, State-owned media reported that Energy Ncube together with Bishop Kandros Mugabe had been disqualified from participating in the Kwekwe Central constituency parliamentary by-elections primary elections for violence and vote-buying. Larry Mavima confirmed the duo's disqualification.[3]
References
- ↑ MUDHA’S SISTER DIES, Mafaro, Published: December 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 18, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Nyashadzashe Ndoro,Militia linked to Minister’s nephew attacks Zanu PF members in Kwekwe, Nehanda Radio, Published: November 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2022
- ↑ Michael Magoronga, NEW: Zanu-PF suspends Kwekwe Central aspiring candidates, The Chronicle, Published: January 19, 2022, Retrieved: January 19, 2022