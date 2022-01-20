On 19 January 2022, State-owned media reported that Energy Ncube together with [[ Kandros Mugabe ]] had been disqualified from participating in the Kwekwe Central constituency parliamentary by-elections primary elections for violence and vote-buying. [[Larry Mavima]] confirmed the duo's disqualification.<ref name="TC">Michael Magoronga, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/new-zanu-pf-suspends-kwekwe-central-aspiring-candidates/ NEW: Zanu-PF suspends Kwekwe Central aspiring candidates], ''The Chronicle'', Published: January 19, 2022, Retrieved: January 19, 2022</ref>

Energy "Dhala" Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of ZANU-PF. Ncube is the nephew of fellow ZANU-PF politician Owen Ncube.

Background

His mother was Letwin Ncube. She died in December 2021. Owen Ncube is his late mother's brother.[1]

Businesses

He operates a mine named Globe and Phoenix.[2]

Energy Ncube is allegedly the leader of the militia group, known as Al Shabaab. In November 2021, Al Shabaab attacked some Zanu PF members leaving many injured and others bruised at the party’s Inter-District meeting in Kwekwe.

Owen Ncube had been accused of running the group but sources told Nehanda Radio that Al Shabaab had been inherited by Energy Ncube.

On 4 October 2020, during a Kwekwe Central Primary Election the same group attacked Zanu-PF members at the party's Kwekwe Headquarters and assaulted a person to death.[2]

Political Career

On 19 January 2022, State-owned media reported that Energy Ncube together with Kandros Mugabe had been disqualified from participating in the Kwekwe Central constituency parliamentary by-elections primary elections for violence and vote-buying. Larry Mavima confirmed the duo's disqualification.[3]