Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Enerst Chako"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Enerst Chako''' was elected to Ward 8 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1463 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age, p...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 06:25, 30 December 2021

In July 2018, Enerst Chako was elected to Ward 8 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1463 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Goromonzi RDC with 1463 votes, beating Brain Kamoto of MDC Alliance with 545 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]



  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Enerst_Chako&oldid=113608"