Difference between revisions of "Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe"

Engen is mentioned on p22 of [[Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe]] in case study 2, ''The Fuel Cartels''.

Engen’s Lubricating Oils Blend Plant (LOBP) is located in the Cutler Complex (a national key point) at Island View alongside the harbour in Durban, South Africa.

The Engen Refinery is located in Durban, South Africa. The refinery was built in 1954.

''' Engen ''' markets approximately 500 petrochemical products, many of which are manufactured in its three separate manufacturing plants.

Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe is an oil company focusing on the downstream refined petroleum products market and related businesses.

Services

Refinery

Lubricating Oils Blend Plant

The primary activities on site include:

Lubricants Blending / Filling

Lube Oil Bulk Distribution

Raw material receipt

Laboratory testing

Zenex Blend Plant

The Zenex Blend Plant is located within the Cutler Complex at Island View in Durban, South Africa. ZBP takes various grades of lubricating oils and processes these with the addition of viscosity enhancing co-polymers to produce various grades and types of lubricating oils. The plant is certified ISO 9001 (Quality Management System).

Events

In 2021, Engen was mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe in case study 2, The Fuel Cartels.