Difference between revisions of "Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe"

Latest revision as of 10:56, 16 February 2021
|Industry
|Ernegy
Engen Petroleum Zimbabwe is an oil company focusing on the downstream refined petroleum products market and related businesses.
Services
Engen markets approximately 500 petrochemical products, many of which are manufactured in its three separate manufacturing plants.
Refinery
The Engen Refinery is located in Durban, South Africa. The refinery was built in 1954.
Lubricating Oils Blend Plant
Engen’s Lubricating Oils Blend Plant (LOBP) is located in the Cutler Complex (a national key point) at Island View alongside the harbour in Durban, South Africa.
The primary activities on site include:
- Lubricants Blending / Filling
- Lube Oil Bulk Distribution
- Raw material receipt
- Laboratory testing
Zenex Blend Plant
The Zenex Blend Plant is located within the Cutler Complex at Island View in Durban, South Africa. ZBP takes various grades of lubricating oils and processes these with the addition of viscosity enhancing co-polymers to produce various grades and types of lubricating oils. The plant is certified ISO 9001 (Quality Management System).
Events
In 2021, Engen was mentioned on p22 of Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe in case study 2, The Fuel Cartels.