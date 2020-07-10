Difference between revisions of "Enisia Mashusha"

Enisia Mashusha

Enisia Mashusha is a Zimbabwean actress based in the United Kingdom. The actress is famed for her various roles in local plays before she relocated to the United Kingdom. She is also known well for forming popular dance group Mambokadzi, which made waves on the local scene a few years ago.[1]

Background

Enisia is an actress, script-writer and theatre director. Raised in Bulawayo before moving to the capital and now staying in the Queendom, Enisia is one arts practitioner who says she will only rest once she meets her targets. Mashusha started her acting career at Amakhosi Theatre in Bulawayo and participated in a number of national productions. She majored in dance and theatre and toured regionally.

Career

Enisia Mashusha started her career at Amakhosi Theatre in Bulawayo under the watchful eye of saluted theatre guru, Cont Mhlanga. The multi-talented Mashusha established herself as a brand when she founded one of the country’s first-ever all female dance groups, Mambokadzi, that danced its way to fame between 2005 and 2010. Mashusha said she was happy to have been groomed by Mhlanga and today she is able to impart the same skills she learnt from back then at Siyaya Arts and from Mhlanga’s Amakhosi Theatre.[2]

She landed her her debut professional theatre directorial role with the play My Right is My Weapon that was staged during the Harare International Festival of the Arts, which ran from April 28 to May 3, 2015. Also a talented choreographer, Mashusha enhanced her vast experience in theatre when she attended a workshop in Sweden in 2014 courtesy of International Association of Theatre for Children and Young People (Assitej).





References