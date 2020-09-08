Difference between revisions of "Enkelbert Makaure"

Enkelbert Makaure is a Zimbabwean engineer who has vast experience in civil engineering and has worked in countries like Zambia, Mozambique and Angola. He is the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society acting Chief Executive Officer replacing Anxious Masuka after the later's appointment as the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement in August 2020.

Background

Engineer Enkelbert Makaure holds a BSc Hon in Civil Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe. He has vast experience in civil engineering and has worked in countries that include Zambia, Mozambique and Angola.

Career

Before his appointment as acting CEO, Eng Makaure was head of works and estate services at ZAS. He joined the Society in 2017, as Head- Works and Estate Services, responsible for the maintenance of the Business Hub and infrastructure development. He assisted the chief executive officer to plan and coordinate the future growth and upgrade of the Hub buildings through efficient and effective development control.[1]





References