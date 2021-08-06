Enoch Godongwana is a South African politician and economist. He was appointed the Finance Minister on 5 August 2021 by Cyril Ramaphosa.

Background

Age

Enoch Godongwana was born on 9 June 1957.[1]

Education

Enoch Godongwana holds an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London. He matriculated at St. John's College in Umtata.[2][1]

Career

Godongwana spent the early part of his career working for the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa, holding a number of key roles until becoming General Secretary. Enoch Godongwana went on to hold a number of South African governmental roles, including Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises from 2009 to 2010 and Deputy Minister of Economic Development from 2010 to 2012, before being appointed head of the African National Congress’s economic transformation committee.

He was appointed the Non-Executive Director of Mondi Group in September 2019.[2]

Enoch Godongwana was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) from December 2007 and a member of Parliament from 2008.

He was Shop Steward for Mental and Allied Workers Union MAWU in 1979; Local Organiser of NUMSA Springs/Brakpan/Nigel Area from 1983 to 1989; National Organiser of National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) in 1989; Regional Secretary of (NUMSA) in 1990 and served on Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)'s Executive and Central Committees from 1992 to 1997.

Godongwana was elected General Secretary of NUMSA from 1994 to 1997; Chairperson of COSATU's Economic Development Task Force until 1997; and member of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) Management and Executive Committee in 1997.

Enoch Godongwana was a founder member of Border Kei Development Forum and was a representative of labour on the Technical Committee for Job Creation of National and Economic Forum; a member of Provincial Legislature in the Eastern Cape government from 1994 to 2009; and a member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Provincial Treasury, Economic Affairs, Environment and Tourism from 1994 to 1998 and 1998 to 2004.

Godongwana also served as a Board Member of the National Institute for Economic Policy from 1997 to 1998 and he was a Vice-Chairperson of the ANC Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Committee. He also served in the various spheres of government under the ANC banner, including the Eastern Cape Provincial Government as MEC for Economic Affairs, Environment and Tourism in the Eastern Cape province.

Enoch Godongwana had also served as a member of the Pan African Benefit Services (PTY) LTD; a member of the Robben Island Museum Council; a member of the National Housing Finance Corporation; a member of the Real People Assurance (PTY) LTD and as a member of the Policy Board for Financial Services and Regulation.[1]

In 2004, he was fired from his post as Eastern Cape’s MEC for provincial treasury, economic affairs, environment and tourism by the Eastern Cape’s former premier Nosimo Balindlela following a report into financial irregularities. He was later vindicated after a High Court judge ordered that the report be scrapped.

In 2009, Enoch Godongwana was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma as deputy minister of public enterprises, and the following year appointed deputy minister of economic development.

Godongwana resigned in 2012 "to pursue personal interests", but at the time there were questions about his links to an investment company called Canyon Springs, which reportedly borrowed R100 million of clothing industry workers’ pension money that was never repaid.

At the time, Enoch Godongwana testified that he was unaware that the loan came from a union pension fund. On 5 August 2021, he was appointed the new Finance Minister by Cyril Ramaphosa replacing Tito Mboweni who resigned.[3]

Positions Held

Non-executive Director and Chair of the Development Bank of South Africa

Non-executive Director of New Development Bank