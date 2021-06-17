Difference between revisions of "Enock Chisale"

'''Enock Chisale''' known by the mononym ''' Chisale''' is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with humour to it. He usually performs dance routines on his videos with the video screens showing him signing various parts of the song at the same time.

Background

Chisale was born in Mhangura. He did his primary and secondary school in Mhangura.

Videos

Isaac Chirwa ft Chisale - Uthando

Chisale - Nyaya Dzerudo

Chings and Albert Nyati cover medley

Personal Life

Chisale is married. He goes to the CCAP church.