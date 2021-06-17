Difference between revisions of "Enock Chisale"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Enock Chisale''' is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with
|+
'''Enock Chisale''' is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with to it. He usually performs dance routines on his videos with the video screens showing him signing various parts of the song at the same time.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 86:
|Line 86:
==Videos==
==Videos==
|−
|+
|+
youtube=
|+
|+
=
|+
|+
/youtube
==Personal Life==
==Personal Life==
Latest revision as of 19:19, 17 June 2021
|Enock Chisale
|Born
|Mhangura
|Residence
|Harare
|Website
|facebook
Enock Chisale known by the mononym Chisale is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with humour to it. He usually performs dance routines on his videos with the video screens showing him signing various parts of the song at the same time.
Background
Chisale was born in Mhangura. He did his primary and secondary school in Mhangura.
Videos
Personal Life
Chisale is married. He goes to the CCAP church.