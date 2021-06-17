Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Enock Chisale"

Page Discussion
m
m
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 80: Line 80:
 
| footnotes          =  
 
| footnotes          =  
 
}}
 
}}
'''Enock Chisale''' is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with humorous to it. He usually performs dance routines on his videos with the video screens showing him signing various parts of the song at the same time.
+
'''Enock Chisale''' known by the mononym '''Chisale''' is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with humour to it. He usually performs dance routines on his videos with the video screens showing him signing various parts of the song at the same time.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 86: Line 86:
  
 
==Videos==
 
==Videos==
<youtube width=320 height=180>Xtm6pH2ftus</youtube>
+
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mx3YKGyKpI||| Isaac Chirwa ft Chisale - Uthando|}}
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xy_veQUVdNI||| Chisale - Nyaya Dzerudo|}}
 +
 
 +
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtfigHQmNSE||| Chings and Albert Nyati cover medley|}}
  
 
==Personal Life==
 
==Personal Life==

Latest revision as of 19:19, 17 June 2021

Enock Chisale
Enock Chisale.jpg
BornMhangura
ResidenceHarare
Websitefacebook.com/Achisale

Enock Chisale known by the mononym Chisale is a sound engineer and music producer in Zimbabwe. He became prominent on social media following him posting videos of popular song covers with humour to it. He usually performs dance routines on his videos with the video screens showing him signing various parts of the song at the same time.

Background

Chisale was born in Mhangura. He did his primary and secondary school in Mhangura.

Videos

Isaac Chirwa ft Chisale - Uthando
Chisale - Nyaya Dzerudo
Chings and Albert Nyati cover medley

Personal Life

Chisale is married. He goes to the CCAP church.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Enock_Chisale&oldid=106251"