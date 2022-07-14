Difference between revisions of "Enock Dongo"

Personal Details

Enock Dongo was employed by the Ministry of Health and Childcare as a nurse/midwife.

School / Education

He did his secondary education and Mount Selinda High School, Chipinge District, Manicaland Province. [1]

Service / Career

Enock Dongo is the president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA).

Events

In 2021, ZINA sought to reverse a decision by the Health Services Board (HSB) to remove Dongo from being a member of the Health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel (BNP).

Dongo was unilaterally transferred from Sally Mugabe Hospital where he worked as a nurse to the Health Ministry Head Office.

As a result, ZINA and Dongo filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging the move.

He argued that the move by the HSB was done to frustrate a court challenge he filed in 2020 regarding flexible working hours for nurses.

ZINA and Dongo argued that the HSB took advantage of his dismissal to remove him as a member of the apex panel on the grounds that he was no longer a part of the health services. [2]