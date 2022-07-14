Difference between revisions of "Enock Dongo"

Pindula

== Personal Details ==
 
== Personal Details ==
 
'''Enock Dongo''' was employed by the [[Ministry of Health and Childcare]] as a nurse/midwife.
 
'''Enock Dongo''' was employed by the [[Ministry of Health and Childcare]] as a nurse/midwife.

Enock Dongo
Enock Dongo.jpg
BornEnock Dongo
( -Missing required parameter 1=month!-00)Missing required parameter 1=month! ,
ResidenceZimbabwe
NationalityZimbabwean
OrganizationZimbabwe Nurses Association
Known forZINA President

Personal Details

Enock Dongo was employed by the Ministry of Health and Childcare as a nurse/midwife.

School / Education

He did his secondary education and Mount Selinda High School, Chipinge District, Manicaland Province. [1]

Service / Career

Enock Dongo is the president of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA).

In 2022, he was appointed to the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) board at the instigation of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU).

Events

In 2021, ZINA sought to reverse a decision by the Health Services Board (HSB) to remove Dongo from being a member of the Health Services Bipartite Negotiating Panel (BNP).

Dongo was unilaterally transferred from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he worked as a nurse to the Health Ministry Head Office.

As a result, ZINA and Dongo filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court challenging the move.

He argued that the move by the HSB was done to frustrate a court challenge he filed in 2020 regarding flexible working hours for nurses.

ZINA and Dongo argued that the HSB took advantage of his dismissal to remove him as a member of the apex panel on the grounds that he was no longer a part of the health services. [2]

Further Reading

  1. [1], Facebook, published: No Date Given, Retrieved: 14 July 2022
  2. Nurses Take Health Board To Court Over Removal Of Dongo As Member, New Zimbabwe, published: 13 April 2021, retrieved: 14 July 2022
